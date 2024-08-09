Asake released his new album Lungu Boy on Friday, August 9, 2024, and on the song Mentally, he shouted out Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

The song, which is predominantly Yoruba, saw the musician refer to the Ghanaian rapper as "legendary"

Earlier in May, Sarkodie name-dropped Asake on his own Project The Championship- EP on the second song, Brag

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Asake released his much-anticipated album, Lungu Boy, on Friday, August 9, 2024. The album has trended because of its quality and Asake's shout-out to Ghanaian rap giant Sarkodie.

One of the standout tracks on the album, Mentally, is where Asake acknowledges Sarkodie, referring to him as "legendary." The song, primarily in Yoruba, excited many Ghanaians because of the acknowledgement.

The connection between these two African music powerhouses is not new. Just a few months ago, in May 2024, Sarkodie released his own project, The Championship EP, where he name-dropped Asake on the second track, Brag.

Aside from Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy and other Nigerian artists were name-dropped on the song. Some Nigerians perceived Sarkodie's Brag as a slight on the name of the Nigerians, prompting Nigerian rapper Dremo to take shots at Sarkodie.

However, Sarkodie referenced Asake in a positive light, acknowledging his impressive and quick rise in the music scene.

Asake's acknowledgement sparks reactions

Sarkodie in France

In a trending video, Sarkodie was spotted at the Airport with Asamoah Gyan and Joe Mettle, preparing to fly to France for the Paris Olympics Africa Station fan zone event.

The rapper will perform alongside other high-profile Ghanaian musicians at the music event in Paris on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Sarkodie's appearance at the event was recently cast in doubt after a human rights group petitioned the French Olympic Committee to ban him.

