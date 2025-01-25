Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, melted many hearts when she posted a video of her friends and loved ones leaving sweet messages for her on her birthday

The Ghanaian dentist turned 34 on Janaury 19, 2025, and she threw a birthday party that was attended by Fameye, Cookie Tee, other celebs, family and friends

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who spoke about how loved Dr Satekla was

Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, turned 34 on January 19, 2025, and to celebrate, she threw a beautiful party at their residence.

Stonebwoy's wife's birthday party

At the birthday party, friends, family and loved ones had the opportunity to leave lovely messages for Dr Satekla.

On her Instagram page, she shared the video and in the caption, she noted that it got her teary as she listened to the voices of her loved ones.

She also noted that they used a recording device in the form of an old-fashioned rotary dial phone that recorded their messages as they spoke to the phone as if they were speaking to her.

The mother of two noted that the audio guestbook by Sead Tones was an amazing idea for a special day such as her birthday.

"I got a little teary listening to the voices of my loved ones sending me tons of heartwarming messages via the @seadtones Audio Guestbook. I think this is such an amazing idea for your special day! 🌻Thank you @seadtones !☎️"

The video captured lovely messages from rapper Fameye, seasoned broadcaster Cookie Tee, and Stonebwoy's children Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla.

Famous acheke seller Chez Amis and several others were among the guests who left heartwarming messages for the birthday celebrant.

Reactions to Dr Satekla's birthday video

Many people talked about how Dr Satekla's birthday video melted their hearts as they watched her loved ones leave sweet messages for her.

Her fervent fans thronged to the comment section with love, fire and smiley emojis to describe how they felt about the video.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Dr Satekla's video:

nanaarkolucy said:

"Awwwww.. watching with smiles 🫢."

seadtones said:

"Bless you Dr ❤️🔥 this is sooo beautiful."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Priceless 👏👏😍."

yoo_pharaoh_beatz said:

"Mama Bhim 😍😍😍 we love u."

maggie_junegirl said:

"Awww sooo sweeet😍😍."

