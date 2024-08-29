Broda Sammy, in an interview, shared details about his musical journey and the history behind his 'Nation's Worshipper' moniker

The gospel musician disclosed the moniker was conferred on him by the United Nations Organisation at an event at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi

Broda Sammy noted that he has an award in his house, which proves that he indeed received international recognition

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy opened up about how he got his 'Nation's Worshipper' moniker.

Broda Sammy speaks about his moniker

In an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, Broda Sammy was asked about the origin of his famous moniker.

The gospel musician disclosed that the United Nations Organisation conferred on him the 'Nation's Worshipper' moniker for his achievements in the music industry.

He stated that Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwame Osei Despite was present when he got the title.

He said:

"I got the title from the United Nations Organisation. Kwame Osei Despite was there when they gave me that honour."

Broda Sammy stated that he received the recognition at a private event held by the United Nations Organisation at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

He added that he has an award in his home and the testimony of Despite and other influential Ghanaian personalities to prove that an international organisation has recognised him and that he is not a self-acclaimed 'Nation's Worshipper'.

He said:

"The award is in my room at the moment. Kwame Osei Despite was at the event the day the United Nations Organisation gave me that award at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi. I am not bragging. Despite is my witness. I did not give myself that title. I don't remember the actual date, but it has been inscribed on the award. Dr Kwame Despite also received an award on that same day. That is how I became the Nation's Worshipper. Other prominent businessmen were there to see that I deserved it."

