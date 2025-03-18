Multiple award-winning rapper, Black Sherif took to the streets of London to perform on British deejay DJ AG Online's set

Fellow Ghanaian musician KiDi was there to support him and he was captured singing and dancing while he performed

The video of the performance excited many fans who talked about wanting Blacko to be on DJ AG Online's show in London

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif stormed the streets of London to perform on the set of British DJ Ashley Gordon, well known as DJ AG Online.

Videos of their link-up in the UK have gone viral.

KiDi supports Black Sherif as he performs at the roadside with DJ AJ Online in London. Image Credit: @yesghanaonline, and @djagonline

Black Sherif performs with DJ in London

In videos that surfaced on social media on March 17, 2025, Black Sherif joined DJ AG Online to entertain the crowd on the streets of London.

In the video, the sensational Ghanaian rapper performed some of his top-charting songs such as Lord I'm Amazed and Oil In My Head.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, also performed new songs with the deejay which would be featured on his upcoming album Iron Boy.

Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi was there to support his colleague musician with whom he collaborated on with hit song Lomo Lomo.

KiDi was captured singing and dancing while Blacko performed and people stopped by to enjoy his performance and to record them.

Reactions to Blacko performing in London

KiDi standing on the side and dancing and singing along to Black Sherif's performance melted the hearts of many social media users.

They spoke about their incredible bond as musicians as they applauded KiDi for standing by Black Sherif and supporting him as he performed on the streets of London.

Others also noted that after Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's performance on DJ AG Online's set, they were expectant to see Black Sherif on the show.

Below are the opinions of netizens on Blacko's performance:

a_common_houseboy said:

"Lately KiDi found peace at Blacko’s side 🔥❤️."

reggierockstone711 said:

"FINALLY 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭👏👏👏👏 BEEN WAITING FOR THIS."

reggierockstone711 said:

"I AM SMILING BIG HIA 🔥."

musiccustodian said:

"He's such a sweet man 😍."

k__sarp_ said:

"I bet you can't watch it once 🔂😂❤️."

bringerofjoy15 said:

"S/o Black Sherif and stonebwoy for coming through. We love to see it."

anagenius said:

"If a DJ starts this in the streets of Accra,they won’t even come down from theirs cars to even say hi @djmarkgh."

Below are more videos of Blacko's performance:

Blacko hilariously responds to fan’s question

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had fans laughing with his witty response to a fan's question about his sparkling teeth.

After flaunting his bright smile in a social media post on his social media pages, a curious fan asked how he maintained dental hygiene.

In a lighthearted video, Black Sherif advised the fan that regular tooth care such as brushing was the secret behind his dazzling smile.

His response quickly went viral, with many social media users amused by the musician's straightforward yet humorous advice.

