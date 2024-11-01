A Ghanaian man has tagged celebrated music duo R2Bees as the GOAT of the Ghanaian music industry

He shared a video of their recent performance and noted that despite them not releasing a new song, they still got booked for shows

Many people in the comment section highlighted the fact that R2Bees' songs were timeless and were all hits

A Ghanaian fan was in awe that the famous Ghanaian music duo R2Bees always gets booked for shows without releasing new music or an album.

Fan questions R2Bees longevity

A Ghanaian X user with the handle @Nebasark has questioned how R2Bees has maintained their longevity in the Ghanaian music industry.

The fan shared a video from their recent performance at a concert where they thrilled a large crowd with their all-time hit songs.

In the caption, Nebasark asked how the music duo gets booked for shows without even releasing new music or even an album.

He then referred to the Slow Down hitmakers as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the Ghanaian music industry by adding two goat emojis to his statement.

"Dem no Dey release new song but every show organizers they book them … R2eees🐐🐐," Nebasark wrote.

R2Bees' performance at a show.

Reactions to the R2Bees debate

Many people in the comment section noted that R2Bees' songs were timeless and that they did not necessarily have to release new songs to prove their relevance in the music industry.

Below are the diverse opinions from music lovers:

@Exmogiirap said:

"This two people don’t even care about the music industry anymore.. they just Dey live dema life 😂😂"

@Iaminnocentgrey said:

"Their songs are timeless 🔥🔥"

@Hussein85521448 said:

"They give you good vibes, they have class man. You go to their shows and you'll like to go again the next day"

@veliboyy said:

"r2bees will forever bre goated chale"

Mr Eazi announces joint album with Mugeez

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian musician Mr Eazi announced that he would be releasing his fourth studio album after his high-striding The Evil Genius in 2023.

The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar shared details about his forthcoming album on social media, eliciting excitement from many fans. He also opened up about his plans to collaborate with Ghanaian musician Mugeez.

