Ghanaian rapper Medikal has postponed his highly-anticipated music concert in New York, initially scheduled for September 1, 2024.

Medikal postpones his upcoming music concert in New York and gives the reason. Photo source: @amgmedikal

Medikal took to his official Instagram page to announce his decision to postpone the Medikal Live in New York Concert, which was set to be held at Palladium Times Square.

The rapper explained there had been delays in securing work permits and visas for his team members to travel for the music concert.

Rapper Medikal added that the updates from his attempt to secure the travelling documents for his team members did not look promising, hence the decision to postpone the show.

He assured fans that he and his team were working on rescheduling the music concert for a different date and would update the public with new details later.

"I’m sorry to announce that my show in New York Palladium Times Square has been postponed, I’ve been trying so hard for my team members to get their work permits and visas to be able to put up an outstanding concert with me in New York. From the look of things, update on the delay doesn’t sound promising, but I will keep my fans posted with a new date soon. Thanks for sticking with me, love you guys, Topper Top 🖤🥷🏾."

Fans react to Medikal's social media post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Medikal's decision to postpone his music concert in New York.

@kk_duah commented:

"Such shallow and brag-filled information 😂😂."

@kwame.mdk commented:

"Adey save up money for the show."

@donbillion11 commented:

"No problem bro."

@mr_keteke commented:

"The brofo is talking. It's doesn't hia nkyerekyeremu biaa."

@totallynot_jara commented:

"I still hope to see you soon tho! 🖤."

@governor1_ commented:

"Chale work visa de3 no lie ooooo."

@nurse.cindyethel commented:

"This is how an artist is supposed to communicate with his fans. Not just informing them about the show being postponed without any reason. Massive respect for this @amgmedikal."

Medikal addresses relationship with Fella Makafui

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal addressed his current relationship with Fella Makafui following their divorce earlier this year.

The rapper disclosed that he and his ex-wife were entirely focused on their duties as co-parents to their young daughter, Island Frimpong.

