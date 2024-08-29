Black Sherif has jumped on AraTheJay's Jesus Christ, a fan favourite for many Ghanaian hiplife fans

The long-awaited collaboration between the two has finally been released on streaming platforms

Music and culture journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen spoke with YEN.com.gh about the new collaboration

Ghanaian hiplife youngster AraTheJay has released the second instalment of his infectious single Jesus Christ.

The new song features Black Sherif, who the Recording Academy recently listed as one of many Ghanaian artists essential to the hiplife genre.

The newly released version of AraTheJay's hit song has gained significant traction on social media.

Black Sherif collaborates with AraTheJay on a new version of the hit song Jesus Christ. Photo source: X/BlackoTribe, X/AratheJay

Black Sherif speaks about AraTheJay

AraTheJay, real name Samuel Ankrah, is one of the country's biggest prospective music talents, following the release of his new tape, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, which has earned him plaudits from several music industry bigwigs.

Black Sherif shared a flattering remark about AraTheJay and their new collaboration on social media. On X, formerly Twitter, he described the song as 'the epitome of hiplife'.

His remark spiked anticipation for AraTheJay's new release and also refuelled conversations about his place in the Recording Academy's eulogy as Ghanaians celebrate the 30th anniversary of genre.

Speaking about Black Sherif and AraTheJay's collaboration with YEN.com.gh, music and culture journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen said:

"Any mention of hiplife, which is among Ghana’s most important musical innovations in decades, is welcome - especially in light of the genre’s 30-year anniversary this year."

Black Sherif and AraTheJay excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to AraTheJay and Black Sherif's new collaboration.

@radikal9090 said:

"Jesus, what an entry!🥶😭"

@bryte_bra wrote:

"Here to tell You Yehowa Dansini. @arathejay got me doing morning devotion with Jesus Christ 2. Bkacko joined the evangelism team.❤️🙏"

@championtila_ noted:

"Blacko’s new verse on Arathejay’s Jesus Christ 2 dey hit hard waa, feels like our old Blacko. Y3ns3e da o y3ns3e da abuburo kosua ade3 a 3b3y3yie….!!!!"

@CyaptanTMT added:

"Jesus Christ 2 idk how I feel about it. Need to go in again"

Olamide stamps AraTheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay had earned a cosign from Olamide, who expressed his love for the Ghanaian hiplife star's hit song C'est La Vie.

The Nigerian rapper and record executive, also the brain behind the success of Asake and Fireboy, sent a message to AraTheJay to share admiration for him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

