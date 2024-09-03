Rocky Dawuni, in an interview, weighed in on the controversy surrounding a recent Grammys hiplife eulogy

The singer called on people to stop using the hiplife eulogy to create division among Ghanaian musicians

Rocky Dawuni also emphasised the need to focus on celebrating achievements and talent in the music industry

Ghanaian singer Rocky Dawuni has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding a Grammys hiplife eulogy.

Rocky Dawuni addresses Grammy hiplife eulogy controversy

In an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, Rocky Dawuni stated that people have resorted to using the Grammy hiplife eulogy as a ploy to create unnecessary division or rivalries among Ghanaian artistes in the music industry.

"It is something that I think that people are using to create so much news and people are pitting each other."

The three-time Grammy-nominated singer called for unity among Ghanaian artistes and noted that it was needless for people to create issues among artistes as it would not be beneficial to the growth of the music industry.

Rocky Dawuni also emphasised the need for people to embrace any acknowledgement of the Ghanaian music industry and focus on celebrating the achievements and talents of artistes.

"Every acknowledgement of our music industry is a positive one. They have acknowledged our hiplife, which is rightfully so and the people who have been involved in evolving that genre and making the strong genre that has been influential. For me, I don't think there should be any argument or people should be using this to say things about the artistes. They are going into the whole thing of pitting artistes against each other. We are together. We just all work together. Anything that comes is for the industry."

The Grammys released an article to celebrate a star-studded list of past and present artistes who have been essential to the evolution of the hiplife genre.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, who was omitted from the list, aired his frustration about the article and scrutinised the credibility of the Recording Academy report.

Below is the video of Rocky Dawuni speaking about the Grammys hiplife eulogy:

