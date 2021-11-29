Rocky Dawuni Schools Stonebwoy on What Makes an Artiste a Grammy Nominee

Rocky Dawuni is the only Ghanaian artiste to be nominated by the Recording Academy

The two-time Grammy nominee explains what makes an artist a Grammy nominee, following Stonebwoy's self-proclaimed Grammy Nominations

According to Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy is not a nominee and the Record Academy list shows

Ghanaian legendary musician and two-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni has reacted to the numerous brouhaha surrounding Stonebwoy's supposed Grammy Nominations explaining to Ghanaians what makes an artist a Grammy Nominee.

The 64th Grammy Award nominee Rocky Dawuni was shortlisted for the 2021 Grammy nominees for the Best Global Music Album award with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album. This makes it the second Grammy nomination for Rocky Dawuni.

Rocky Dawuni has clarified comments following the news of Stonebwoy gaining 3 Grammy nominations as a featured on 3 different albums that have been nominated for the 64th Grammy Award.

Rocky Dawuni and Stonebwoy.source:instagram/@stonebwoy @rockydawuni

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Citi TV this week, Rocky Dawuni stated that one might contribute to a body of work or a song but when the work is nominated it doesn't make that person a Grammy nominee.

“There is a lot of confusion, as you would understand, Grammy nomination is for a body of work, so there is a difference between a nominee for a Grammy and also featuring to be part of a song of a Grammy-nominated album.

“You have contributed to the song, but you are not a nominee. The thing is, I am not the one saying it. You should go to the Academy website and see who the nominees are,” he added.

Rocky Dawuni also added to his explanation saying:

“I think that sometimes…being featured on a record is a great achievement. It’s really great, but we have to also recognize what is… we can’t create our own rules here and be using those rules.”

The recognized legendary musician added that nominations and awards from the Recording Academy are valuable and its desirability must be nurtured to inspire other artists to push for it.

Rocky Dawuni competes Wizkid for same Grammy Award

Ghanaian Reggae music star Rocky Dawuni has received a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Rocky Dawuni has been nominated in the Best Global Album with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album.

The Ghanaian will be competing with Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid in that category.

Source: Yen.com.gh