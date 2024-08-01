King Paluta's Makoma gained international recognition following its release over a month ago

An Asian lady, in a video, tried to teach her sister how to sing King Paluta's Makoma song while taking a walk on the street

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments section as they shared feedback on the lady's attempt to teach her sister

An Asian woman has gone viral after she tried to teach her sister how to sing Ghanaian musician King Paluta's hit song, Makoma.

Chinese lady teaches King Paluta's Makoma

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, the Chinese woman was on her way home with her sister.

She decided to have a little fun with her sister by teaching her how to sing King Paluta's 2024 hit song Makoma.

Her attempt to teach her sister proved hilarious as she mispronounced many Twi words in the song.

King Paluta's Makoma song gained significant traction in the international scene, garnering big numbers on music streaming platforms.

Below is the video of the Chinese lady teaching her sister how to sing King Paluta's Makoma song:

Ghanaians laugh at King Paluta's Chinese fans

Many social media users who took to the video's comment section laughed hard at the two ladies' attempt to sing King Paluta's song. Others also praised the lady for attempting to sing the song. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@dorcasannan77 commented:

"😂😂😂teacher no koraa w'abon 😂😂."

@goldymontana commented:

"They are using their own language to sing it 😂😂😂😂😂."

@kwasifosu commented:

"No wonder they are from shenzhen. That place has a lot of foreigners and even the Chinese there can speak pidgin English 😂😂😂😂."

@klit_oriz commented:

"They can relate to the song bcos it sounds Chinese to them😂😂😂😂."

@dr.salmd commented:

"If the blind leading the blind was a scene!"

@dj.nana.g commented:

"For a second I thought they were speaking Chinese ..good try still 👏👏."

@obyclass_creations commented:

"As3m ben koraa nie!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@itzberryboi commented:

"Honestly speaking she has done well,even me that is a Ghanaian and understands Twi,unless the song is playing at the background….I won’t remember forko 😂😂😂."

Asian lady heartily sings King Paluta's Makoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Asian lady was spotted heartily singing King Paluta's Makoma, currently the number-one song on several streaming platforms, including Boomplay.

The Asian lady was unfamiliar with the Twi dialect, making her resilient attempt to sing Makoma even more satisfying.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

