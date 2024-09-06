King Paluta, in an interview, shared his admiration for Shatta Wale and his contribution to his rise to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry

The singer said that his feature on Shatta Wale's Ahodwo Las Vegas gave his music career the boost it needed

King Paluta's comments about Shatta Wale earned him a lot of praise from fans on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer King Paluta has lavished praise on Shatta Wale for being influential in his music career.

King Paluta eulogises Shatta Wale for impacting his music career. Photo source: King Paluta Music

Source: Facebook

King Paluta eulogises Shatta Wale

In an interview with actor and talk show host Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, King Paluta shared that he considers Shatta Wale his "Godfather" in the music industry.

The Makoma hitmaker recounted meeting Shatta Wale Kumasi in 2020, during the rise of the Kumerican movement in the Ghanaian music industry.

He noted that he benefited greatly from the dancehall artiste's advice during their first encounter.

He said:

"Shatta Wale is a Godfather. I met Shatta Wale in 2020 when the Kumerica vibe was happening. Shatta Wale came to Kumasi, and we did the Kumerican invasion. That is when we met. When you meet an elder, he will always give you a piece of advice to keep. I really appreciate people. There are some people who would not have even appreciated Shatta Wale."

King Paluta said that his appreciation of the little efforts from the people he has encountered has been instrumental in the upward trajectory of his music career.

The singer thanked Shatta Wale for giving him the needed exposure by featuring him and other top rappers from Kumasi on his 2020 hit single, Ahodwo Las Vegas.

He said:

"I feel like Shatta Wale did what he could do to help me. I just give Shatta Wale the respect. I am just thankful to Shatta Wale for giving me that opportunity. I needed that vibe at that time so big shoutouts to Shatta Wale for that. That is why I mention his name wherever I go. I appreciate Shatta Wale."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to King Paluta's comments

King Paluta's comments about Shatta Wale earned him praise from fans, who were impressed with his humility and appreciation for the SM Boss' contribution to his music career. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Baddest Boi#$fy,kk88 commented:

"Trust me, all the celebrities are Shatta Wale fans even Stonebwoy be Shatta fan🔥🔥🔥."

GAMBO commented:

"Thanks for appreciating what Shatta has done for you ❤️🙏🙏 SM4LIFE."

sotoyaaya commented:

"You will go far."

Cris koby commented:

"We, the SM Movement, will follow you for acknowledging him 🤩🥰."

Oboy Stora commented:

"Tnx for appreciating my father."

Tulenkey hails Shatta Wale's musical prowess

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Tulenkey acknowledged Shatta Wale's accomplishments in the dancehall genre in the African music scene.

He noted that Shatta was a unique artiste whose authentic sound had set him apart from his competitors in the dancehall genre on the African continent.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh