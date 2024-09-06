Ypee has claimed rapping was no longer lucrative for him and his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry

The musician said that most rappers struggled financially in Ghana in contrast to singer counterparts

Ypee's comments on the rap genre garnered reactions from fans who shared their opinions on social media

Ghanaian musician Ypee has opened up about his decision to join some colleagues in switching from rapping to singing.

Ypee explains his transition to singing

In a recent interview, Ypee shared that he had received a lot of criticism from fans for singing in his latest collaboration with Shatta Wale titled Pain.

The musician said he has had his singing style since he burst onto the music scene in 2018 with his Meye Guy Remix, featuring rappers Sarkodie and Medikal.

"I started my style of singing a long time ago. When I started promoting my new song, people were saying that I have now become a singer. If you listen to my Meye Guy song, you will realise that I sang it the same way."

Ypee stated that being a rapper in Ghana was no longer as lucrative as it used to be and that rapper Sarkodie has enjoyed much of the money from the rap music genre.

He noted that his colleagues King Paluta and Amerado have all transitioned from rapping to singing because they were not benefitting financially.

"There is no money in rap. Sarkodie has taken all of the money. You won't get money from rapping nowadays. You will go hungry. You can see how King Paluta, Amerado and others are now thriving. Strongman's biggest songs are the ones he featured singers."

Ypee added that event organisers and promoters are no longer booking rappers because their rap songs are no longer popular on the airwaves.

Reactions to Ypee's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Ypee's remarks below:

Asante Appiah commented:

"The people who consume rap music are very few. So, to make money singing over rap."

Youngcash commented:

"Ooh but this one de3 I support you it’s very true 👌. Rap de3 Unless you’re in the USA ooh before you go cash out."

SUPERMAN commented:

"He has a point. Sarkodie arguably has a monopoly over the rap scene in Ghana and this is someway affecting rappers in Ghana."

@me_savage1 commented:

"Ebe true tho😂😂. Bis Strongman den Amerado dems🤣🤣."

@PeprahIsaa51288 commented:

"True bro Africans no dey like rap music 1."

