Jordin Sparks released the official tracklist for her upcoming No Restrictions album, which features Stonebwoy.

The Grammy-nominated American singer, in a social media post, expressed her gratitude to Stonebwoy for their collaboration on the album, which is expected to be released on Friday, September 2024

Jordin Sparks' collaboration with Stonebwoy on her upcoming album stirred excitement among fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has earned a feature on American singer Jordin Sparks' upcoming music project.

Jordin Sparks eulogises Stonebwoy

Jordin Sparks took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) page to announce her upcoming album and share the official tracklist with her fans.

The 15-track album No Restrictions features only three collaborations with American artistes T-Pain, Shawn Stockman and Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and will be released on Friday, August 13, 2024.

In the social media post, Jordin Sparks disclosed that she had difficulties selecting the 15 songs for the album from a list of 150 songs she had recorded.

The Grammy-nominated American singer also praised and expressed her gratitude to Stonebwoy, whom she considers her friend, for working with her on their highly anticipated collaboration, Cry, the tenth song on the album.

The song marks Jordin Sparks' first music collaboration with an African artiste. Jordin Sparks and Stonebwoy teased a music collaboration after videos of them interacting at a private event and having a studio session in Los Angeles, USA, surfaced on social media in 2023.

Check out Jordin Sparks' social media post below:

Jordin Sparks and Stonebwoy's collaboration excites fans

Jordin Sparks' collaboration with Stonebwoy triggered reactions from fans on social media. Many expressed excitement and anticipation for the album's release. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

