Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has teased fans with his upcoming music collaboration with Jamaican artiste Spice.

Stonebwoy teases his upcoming music collaboration with Jamaican artiste Spice. Photo source: @stonebwoy @spiceofficial

Stonebwoy teases music collaboration with Spice

Stonebwoy previewed the highly anticipated collaboration with Spice from his music studio on social media to tease fans to promote his upcoming UPXRUNNIN6 album. The song will also mark the first collaboration between the two artistes.

Dancehall star Stonebwoy did not provide details about the song's title. Still, fans have speculated that it could be part of the upcoming album, expected to be released in September 2024.

In a recent interaction on X (formerly Twitter) with her fans, Spice, considered the dancehall genre queen in Jamaica, confirmed that she had an unreleased music collaboration with Stonebwoy.

The Jamaican dancehall artiste expressed her excitement at the music collaboration and expressed interest in performing in front of a massive crowd at Stonebwoy's annual BHIM Festival in December.

Fans anticipate Stonebwoy and Spice's music collab

Stonebwoy and Spice's music collaboration teaser triggered many reactions from fans on social media, who thronged to the comments section to express their excitement and anticipation.

STEPPER commented:

"The collab I’ve been waiting for."

chukkysmiles_ commented:

"We wait to feast."

AsamoahBillson commented:

"They’re not ready for this #BHIM#."

salimalarry commented:

"Wow 🤩 can’t wait ooo 1GAD🔥🔥 The beat alone be 🔥 pass all Alidu AKA big mouth en songs🤣🔥🔥."

Majesty commented:

"The only natural resource available now in Ghana 🇬🇭 is Stonebwoy 😭."

CGPEE01 commented:

"Hoping he drop am 🎉🎉🎉."

Stonebwoy's manager confirms collaboration with Rick Ross

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, confirmed his client had two unreleased songs with American rapper Rick Ross.

Chief Stylz made this known after a Shatta Wale fan alleged that Stonebwoy had gifted Rick Ross a portrait to secure a collaboration with star Rihanna.

