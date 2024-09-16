Global site navigation

DJ Azonto Threatens To Sue NDC For $100 Million For Using His Fa No Fom Song During Their Campaign
Celebrities

DJ Azonto Threatens To Sue NDC For $100 Million For Using His Fa No Fom Song During Their Campaign

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • DJ Azonto, in a press release, shared that he is demanding $100 million from the New Democratic Congress (NDC) for playing his song without his authorisation at a campaign rally
  • The musician also demanded the images of himself and some family members to replace the iconic Big Six on the Ghana cedi notes
  • DJ Azonto's demands triggered hilarious reactions from scores of Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto has threatened to sue the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for using his song without permission.

DJ Azonto, NDC, DJ Azonto and the NDC, DJ Azonto demands $100 million, DJ Azonto's Fa No Fom song, NDC campaign
DJ Azonto threatens to sue the NDC for $100 million for using his Fa No Fom song at a campaign rally. Photo source: @djazontomusic @officialjdmahama
Source: Instagram

DJ Azonto demands $100 million from NDC

In a press release signed by Public Relations Officer Sammy Anim and shared by blogger Zionfelix, the musician shared that the NDC played his hit single, Fa No Fom, at a recent campaign rally without getting the needed authorisation.

Read also

Grace Ashly: Gospel singer intensifies campaign to be next MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, video

Per the release, DJ Azonto and his management, Rolls Royce Family, demand a whopping $100 million from the NDC for copyright infringement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement read:

"The Rolls Royce Family, management of DJ Azonto, wishes to officially address the recent developments regarding the use of DJ Azonto's hit song "Fa No Fom" during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign. Currently known as Ice Boss, DJ Azonto's chart-topping single, which has captured the hearts of millions, was played at an NDC rally without prior authorization from the artiste or his management. In light of this, Ice Boss, through his management, is seeking a compensation of $100 million from the NDC for the use of his intellectual property."

DJ Azonto's management also stated that in addition to the financial demands, the musician wants to be honoured along with some family members with a feature on the Ghana cedi notes if the NDC wins the 2024 general elections in December.

Read also

Sarkodie: Ghanaian content creator reconnects with his favourite rapper

Check out DJ Azonto's press release below:

Reactions to DJ Azonto's press release

DJ Azonto's lawsuit press release triggered hilarious reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

chanduram4520242795 commented:

"My God, how many millions of dollars do I have in my bank account, who do I send it to?"

terrynewman_ commented:

"At this point, DJ Azonto Has Issues With His Mind Cos Ey😂."

mardy_dieya commented:

"I’ve always known this guy isn’t ok 😂😂😂😂😂. He wants what of the cedi note?"

gramzthebahdguy commented:

"At this point, I feel like most Ghanaians have that bipolar disorder in them and it's just a matter of time for each person's own to reach its climax 😂😂😂😂."

Saint.cedy commented:

"Lol 😂😂😂 , u think it will happen."

DJ Azonto endorses Bawumia amid lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Azonto endorsed vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming 2024 Ghanaian presidential elections after launching a $10 million against him for copyright infringement.

Read also

US Citizen rejoices as he relocates to Ghana with family, opens up a restaurant in Kumasi, video

The musician attended Dr Bawumia's campaign rally and delivered a short speech to support the NPP flagbearer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot: