DJ Azonto, in a press release, shared that he is demanding $100 million from the New Democratic Congress (NDC) for playing his song without his authorisation at a campaign rally

The musician also demanded the images of himself and some family members to replace the iconic Big Six on the Ghana cedi notes

DJ Azonto's demands triggered hilarious reactions from scores of Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto has threatened to sue the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for using his song without permission.

DJ Azonto demands $100 million from NDC

In a press release signed by Public Relations Officer Sammy Anim and shared by blogger Zionfelix, the musician shared that the NDC played his hit single, Fa No Fom, at a recent campaign rally without getting the needed authorisation.

Per the release, DJ Azonto and his management, Rolls Royce Family, demand a whopping $100 million from the NDC for copyright infringement.

The statement read:

"The Rolls Royce Family, management of DJ Azonto, wishes to officially address the recent developments regarding the use of DJ Azonto's hit song "Fa No Fom" during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign. Currently known as Ice Boss, DJ Azonto's chart-topping single, which has captured the hearts of millions, was played at an NDC rally without prior authorization from the artiste or his management. In light of this, Ice Boss, through his management, is seeking a compensation of $100 million from the NDC for the use of his intellectual property."

DJ Azonto's management also stated that in addition to the financial demands, the musician wants to be honoured along with some family members with a feature on the Ghana cedi notes if the NDC wins the 2024 general elections in December.

Check out DJ Azonto's press release below:

Reactions to DJ Azonto's press release

DJ Azonto's lawsuit press release triggered hilarious reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

chanduram4520242795 commented:

"My God, how many millions of dollars do I have in my bank account, who do I send it to?"

terrynewman_ commented:

"At this point, DJ Azonto Has Issues With His Mind Cos Ey😂."

mardy_dieya commented:

"I’ve always known this guy isn’t ok 😂😂😂😂😂. He wants what of the cedi note?"

gramzthebahdguy commented:

"At this point, I feel like most Ghanaians have that bipolar disorder in them and it's just a matter of time for each person's own to reach its climax 😂😂😂😂."

Saint.cedy commented:

"Lol 😂😂😂 , u think it will happen."

DJ Azonto endorses Bawumia amid lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Azonto endorsed vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming 2024 Ghanaian presidential elections after launching a $10 million against him for copyright infringement.

The musician attended Dr Bawumia's campaign rally and delivered a short speech to support the NPP flagbearer.

