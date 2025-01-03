Ghanaian artist El Carna left many Ghanaians ina we of his incredible talent when he showed how he created the cover art for rappers Kweku FLick and Sarkodie's Messiah

El Carna showed how he meticulously sketched both rappers on his sketch pad and how he had to take water breaks due to the demanding nature of the work

Many social media users took to the comment section to applaud El Carna, and admire the cover art, while others shared positive reviews on his craft

Ghanaian artist El Carna has shown how he created the cover art for seasoned Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Kweku Flick for their most anticipated song, Messiah.

Ghanaian artist El Carna creates the cover art for Sarkodie and Kweku Flick's Messiah. Image Credit: @elcarna.tiktok

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian artist creates Messiah cover art

The audio for Sarkodie and Kweku Flick's Messiah song was released on all streaming platforms on December 25, 2024.

In light of this, talented Ghanaian artist El Carna took to his TikTok page to share with Ghanaians and all music lovers how he created the cover art for the song.

Seated in his studio, El Carna showed how he drew Sarkodie and Kweku Flick on his drawing pad and eventually assembled the beautiful cover art.

In the same video, he showed that the process was time-consuming and exhausting as he took water breaks while making the sketch.

In editing the viral video, he attached the Messiah song in the background, which entertained viewers as they watched him draw.

Reactions to El Carna's Messiah cover art

Many people in the comment section were amazed by El Carna's talent, which he displayed in the TikTok video.

One of his former classmates from Prempeh College also shared positive remarks about the cover art, saying that he had always been awed by his talent, even from their high school days.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the Messiah cover art by El Carna, which he shared on his TikTok page:

Akosua Koney said:

"Woooow!!!!!! This is Soooooo Cooool!’🔥🔥🔥! This song is well layered!! It’s on repeat!!!❤️."

Jay Van Gork Music said:

"herrrr talent paaaa this is ma work herrr🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

POKBON Marketplace 😇 said:

"boss what tool and software are you using on the drawing card?"

Mohammed Alhassan796 said:

"Snr, your drawings have never ceased to amaze me since our days back at prempeh college.. El Carna 🙏🙏🙏."

hushpappi_3 said:

"I watch am like 30times 😂 it’s very nice well done."

Messiah official audio

