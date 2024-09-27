Talented singer Lasmid released his latest single, Zanzibar (Alubarika), which features Nigerian upcoming artiste Balloranking

In a trending social media video, Stonebwoy gave the song his stamp of approval and teased a potential music collaboration with Lasmid

Many fans thronged to the video's comment section to share their reactions to Stonebwoy and Lasmid's interaction

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has shared his thoughts on fast-rising singer Lasmid's latest single, Zanzibar (Alubarika).

Stonebwoy endorses Lasmid's latest single, Zanzibar, and teases a possible music collaboration. Photo source: @stonebwoy @lasmidofficial

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy endorses Lasmid's Zanzibar song

Lasmid recently visited Stonebwoy at his residence for a men's hangout session with him and some of his team members.

During the meeting, the dancehall musician played some of his hit songs to Lasmid, whose collaboration with Ghana-based Liberian musician Jzyno, Butta My Bread, was played at the Louis II Stadium during AS Monaco's opening UEFA Champions League game with Barcelona FC.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy listened to Lasmid's latest single, Zanzibar (Alubarika) and acknowledged the song as an impressive record.

The BHIM Nation leader, who recently released her new smash hit Jejereje, praised Lasmid for his musical talents and advised him.

Stonebwoy also promoted the song and teased a collaboration with the Puul hitmaker on a possible Zanzibar (Alubarika) remix soon.

Lasmid released Zanzibar (Alubarika), which features Nigerian musician Balloranking, on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The song has received positive reviews from critics and fans and, just a few days after its release, amassed over 900k total plays on Audiomack.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's endorsement of Lasmid's song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's endorsement of Lasmid's Zanzibar song below:

billion_dollar_olu commented:

"He Dey talk too much but ebi snake he likes where is sweet now he wan collabo."

kophiapen commented:

" 🔥🔥🔥 Great collabo won’t be bad."

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 commented:

"The best advice a friend can give to his fellow guy 🔥."

kofi_safari commented:

"Who Be This People?"

kingcraftn commented:

"Baddest."

Lasmid serenades Jackie Appiah with hit song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lasmid performed his hit song, Puul, for a few guests, including actress Jackie Appiah, at the official launch of Gino Jollof Mix on August 26.

The musician approached Jackie Appiah to get her to showcase her dance moves, but she refused, so she sang the song while sitting in the front row with her manager, Samira Yakubu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh