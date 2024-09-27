American rapper Chance The Rapper weighed in on the ongoing discussions about the anti-galamsey and the arrest of the protesters

In a post on his X account, the rapper called on people to pay attention to the discussions and called on the release of the protesters

Many Ghanaians applauded him, while others called on Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and R2bees to follow in the steps of the American rapper

American rapper and singer-songwriter Chance The Rapper added his voice to the ongoing discussions against Galamsey and the arrest of the anti-galamsey protesters on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at around the 37 Military Hospital.

Chance The Rapper speaks on galamsey

The Grammy-awarding rapper took to his X account to call for the release of the anti-galamsey protesters who were arrested for protesting against illegal mining known as galamsey.

These protesters were arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court. None of them was granted bail, and they were remanded into prison for two weeks until October 8, 2024.

In his message, Chance the Rapper urged people to investigate the happenings in Ghana and added the hashtag "free the citizens."

"Check out #FreetheCitizens"

Meanwhile, many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have voiced concerns about the negative impact of galamsey and for the anti-galamsey protesters to be freed.

Chance The Rapper's post on the arrest of the protesters.

Reactions to Chance The Rapper's post

Many Ghanaians took to the quoted replies and comment section of Chance The Rapper's post to commend him for adding his voice to the ongoing happenings in the country regarding the anti-galamsey protest and the arrest of the protesters.

Others also jabbed rapper Sarkodie and music duo R2bees, who have failed to speak on the matter on social media.

The opinions of Ghanaians to the American rapper's post are below:

@akuaaaaaaa said:

"Come for Ghana Jollof. after we clear our water bodies😘"

@KwesiHubert said:

"The Tema and Ashaiman local champions should come & watch & learn"

@ericboatenggh said:

"Ghanaians are being arrested because of this river and rivers in Ghana all because of illegal mining #FreetheCitizens"

@rich_1forever1 said:

"A true Ghanaian 🇬🇭 we love you bruh"

@SkyRockG2GTTnA said:

"Thank you for adding your voice to this course"

Police deny reports it arrested pregnant woman

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service challenged reports that one of the arrested anti-galamsey protesters was pregnant.

In a statement, the service stated that the reports were false and intended to mislead the public. The service also stated that pregnancy tests were conducted to support its point.

Meanwhile, the police have faced criticism from agitated Ghanaians for not allowing lawyers to adequately interact with the arrested persons.

