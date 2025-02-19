Ghanaian artist known as Jashyde Art made a beautiful portrait of dancehall musician Shatta Wale using beads

He noted that he used about 12,798 beads and it took it about a month to complete the drawing of the celebrated musician

The artwork caught the attention of many Ghanaians who praised him in the video's comment section

Ghanaian artist known as Jashyde Art has left many people in awe of his talent after using beads to draw dancehall musician Shatta Wale in a video.

Artist draws Shatta Wale using beads

In the video, Jashyde Art dispalyed the differernt coloured beads he used for the beautiful protrait drawing of Shatta Wale.

He showed the giant wooden he used which had a pencil sketch of a picture of Shatta Wale receiving a phone call.

The beads portrait showed the Ayoo crooner rocking his expensive diamond necklace and a cap backwards.

In the caption of the video, the talented artist noted that he used about 12,798 beads, arrnaged them to make a portrait of the dancehall musician.

"12,798 beads arranged to make a portrait of @Shatta wale #beadsportrait."

In the caption, Jashyde Art responded to a comment about how long he took to finish the Shatta Wale drawing and he said he used about a month.

Reactions to Shatta Wale drawing

Many people were taken aback by the drawing of Shatta Wale and opined that it had to get to the dancehall musician.

Others shared positive reviews about the beads portrait such that they hailed Jashyde for the incredible work done.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the Shatta Wale beads portrait:

Nii Apa said:

"Wow. Bro you force .. how many days did it take you sir?"

Jastonic Hyde said:

"About a month please cause the size is very big."

Kwaku_KnowsItAll said:

"Herh!! This boy is serious."

championhazard said:

"You must present this to shatta oooo."

Sultana Neena said:

"U should get a manager and do an exhibition 💯."

Ola said:

"You need to get a lot of money out of this without selling. Very beautiful."

user3434688689182DØÑ MØÑÏÊẞ said:

"Wow 🤩 you are too much bro our own you wai he will do everything don’t worry."

Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel showered praise on Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale for his electrifying performance at the Freedom Street Concert.

The video of Kartel’s commendation quickly went viral as he continued to applaud Shatta Wale in various interviews.

The clip sparked a buzz on social media, with many fans reacting and some taking jabs at Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy in the debate.

