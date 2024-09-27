Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo spoke about prioritising the safety of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents

He shared pictures of electricians of the Electricity Company (ECG) fixing the street lights, and he noted that he was on a quest to ensure that the entire community was lit up

Many people commended him for embarking on such an empowering initiative, while others spoke about him earning their vote

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has embarked on a project to fix the street lights of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Dumelo fixes street lights

Sharing details of the project in the caption of the Instagram post, Mr Dumelo noted that his aim was to ensure the safety of the constituents was prioritised.

He noted that he would be installing street lights across the constituency, beginning with one poll at a time.

"I want to make Ayawaso West safe again, hence my commitment to security is unwaverin. The installation of street lights across the constituency still continues... one pole at a time."

The politician who has the welfare of the residents at heart spoke about his quest to light up the constituency, adding that it had been dark for too long.

"We need to light up Ayawaso West, it's been dark for too long. Our people need to feel safe. #idey4u #lightupAyawaso," he wrote in the caption of the photos.

Reactions to John Dumelo's post

Many commended John Dumelo for prioritising the safety of the Ayawaso West Wuogon residents. Others also vouched for him to win the 2024 parliamentary election on December 7.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

rifkatkpanja said:

"Your labour to your people will not be in vain.i pray God to open their eyes and heart to discern the right one that will work with people and for the people and vote the man(JOHN DUMELO)GHANAIANS DON'T MISS THIS"

ek.damoah said:

"Sorry for anyone who believes he is going to do something effective when he is elected into power 😢they are all the same"

roxx_sterling said:

"Ghanaian politicians paa...ebi now u knw to install street lights for ur people😂😂

kensteveanuka said:

"JD dey for you👍 choose wisely this time my lovely Ghana people"

lexzy_fitness said:

"Thanks for fixing but when has Ayawaso West not been safe? Ayawaso West is actually one of the safest constituencies in Ghana."

__xiao_dan said:

"This is what Nana Kwame is supposed to be doing. Setting example."

joeltetteh said:

"Nah, bro, you have to win this seat. I just hope with how you've started, you won't win and repeat the rhetoric that " it's not an Mp''s job to provide street lights"

Dumelo proposes new use for National Cathedral land

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo proposed a new purpose for the land earmarked for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The National Cathedral project stalled after initial investments into it by the Akufo-Addo government backtracked.

In a Facebook post, the Ayawaso West Wuogon aspirant MP said the land would be better off as an urban farm and requested for it be leased to him.

