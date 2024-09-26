Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to express their frustration at the government for not stopping illegal mining, known as galamsey

They have also voiced out about the arrest of the protesters who took to the streets to protest against illegal mining for them to be freed

Many of them have also shared posters, videos and photos to highlight their point in the ongoing discourse on social media

After several protesters were arrested on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at around the 37 Military Hospital for protesting against illegal mining, well known as galamsey, many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

Ghanaian celebs speak against galamsey

Many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to share posters calling for the arrested protesters to be freed. Others have also spoken against the Akufo-Addo government for not addressing the matters.

Actress Lydia Forson, media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and many others expressed their concerns about the dangers of illegal mining on the water bodies.

Actor trend politician John Dumelo, YouTuber Wode Maya, socialite Efia Odo, and several others have voiced out about the freedom of the arrested protesters.

Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Drmaani Mahama, has also lent his voice to the campaign, calling for the release of the protesters.

Nigerians, who share a rivalry with Ghanaians regarding jollof and music, were also not left out of the discussion, as they pledged their support to ongoing discussions about galamsey.

Below are a few of the posts on X by Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities:

Nigerians rally behind Ghanaians

Content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, influencer Lerry and musician Chike were among the few Nigerian celebrities who took to X to empathise with Ghanaians who were expressing their concerns about galamsey and the arrest of protesters.

Sark receives backlash over protests

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Sarkodie received backlash on X for failing to add his voice to the calls for the Democracy Hub protesters who were arrested to be freed.

This comes after the protesters took to the streets to protest against illegal mining known as galamsey.

Meanwhile, many stars, such as rapper Kwesi Arthur, singer Kelvyn Boy, and rapper Black Sherif, took to social media to advocate for the protesters' release.

