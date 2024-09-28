Dancehall musician Shatta Wale gifted international dancer Dancegod Lloyd money bundles as a token of his gratitude for his support

The presentation took place on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Legon City Mall, where he also gifted Dancegod Lloyd's mentee money and brand new iPhone 13

Many people thronged the comment section to hail Shatta Wale and commend Dancegod for the incredible work he has done with his dance career

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many people emotional when he delivered a moving speech and gave international Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd money bundles.

Shatta Wale gifts Dancegod Lloyd money

Shatta Wale, the president of the Shatta Movement, was at Legon City Mall to present a cash prize and a brand new iPhone 13 to dancer Lallipop for winning the viral dance challenge to his newly released song from his SAFA album, No Size.

The presentation took place on Friday, September 27, 2024, where Lallipop was declared the winner for the week.

In a video, the dancehall musician whose SAFA album garnered over 16 million plays in less than a week shared a powerful message before handing the money bundles to the talented dancer.

In his thank-you speech, Shatta Wale thanked Dancegod Lloyd for the support he had shown him in terms of making dance challenges for his songs for them to trend

Shatta Wale gifting Dancegod Lloyd money bundles.

Reactions to the viral video

The viral video melted the hearts of many social media users, who thronged the comment section to eulogise Shatta Wale, the creator of the SAFA album.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from fans:

1realrichmorris said:

"He’s the best man ever 🔥🔥"

jaydenzamaani said:

"Richest Man in Babylon❤️"

young.thup said:

"Wale will always be my Godfather ❤️❤️❤️"

snrsolution_original_gh said:

"Enemies where are they them for come and comment say ebi camera nkwasia fo) … The man is blessed can’t you see he’s bless Papaa Shatta wale is Ghana Jesus ooo donation all over the country 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

odamttennicholas said:

"Hope the other guy dey watch"

Shatta Wale praises Dancegod Lloyd.

