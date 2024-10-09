Ghanaian singer, KiDi was left in awe when a lady demonstrated her exceptional grinding skills at the Spritzer Brunch event

The singer was performing his all-time hit song, Touch It, while walking through guests at the event when he stumbled upon the gorgeous lady

Many people shared their views on the video, with a majority of them hinting that the lady probably had a lover and would be disappointed in her actions

A video of a curvy lady grinding Ghanaian singer, KiDi, seriously at the Spritzer Brunch in Accra on October 5, 2024, has caused a stir on social media.

Lady grinds KiDi

In the viral video, KiDi was performing Touch It when he decided to walk through the guests present at the brunch.

While passing by tables and interacting with fans, he stumbled upon a lady eager to demonstrate her incredible dance moves.

She turned her massive backside towards the Lynx Entertainment signee and grinded him seriously while showing off her pants in the process.

The Lomo Lomo hitmaker places one hand on his hip as he watched the lady in awe, showing off her impressive grinding skills.

Video of Lady grinding KiDi.

Reactions to the video

Many people commented on the beautiful young lady's actions in the video, as they hinted that she was probably someone's girlfriend.

Others also commented on KiDi's composure as the lady grinded him seriously.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the trending video are below:

hetromawuli said:

"Someone’s dream come true oooo"

juniorjunior3187 said:

"Some1s girrrrrfrend😂😂😂😂😂"

quajoorigin_ said:

"Kidi get hot mood"

KiDi encounters staunch female fan

YEN.com.gh reported that musician KiDi, in a trending video, was spotted with a staunch female fan at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The die-hard fan showered praise on the celebrated singer as he was preparing for his flight to Kumasi. She took out her smartphone and recorded a selfie with him with excitement.

Meanwhile, KiDi performed with a host of top Ghanaian musicians at a private event in Kumasi.

