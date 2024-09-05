Singer KiDi announced that his hit song featuring rapper Black Sherif, Lomo Lomo, would be released on YouTube on September 6, 2024

He dropped behind-the-scenes footage and pictures in a carousel post on his verified Instagram page

The post excited many fans on social media, who shared positive reviews of the trailer in the comment section

Singer KiDi has dropped a trailer for his yet-to-be-released music video for his hit song Lomo Lomo, which features rapper Black Sherif.

KiDi drops a video trailer for Lomo Lomo. Image Credit: @kidimusic and @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Details of the Lomo Lomo trailer

KiDi took to his verified Instagram page to share snippets of the upcoming music video of his hit song with Black Sherif.

In the post's caption, he announced that the official music video for Lomo Lomo would be released on YouTube on September 6, 2024.

"LOMO LOMO OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT FRIDAY 6th Sept ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

The Lynx Entertainment signee shared behind-the-scenes footage of him and Black Sherif rocking stylish outfits in the carousel post.

KiDi drops Lomo Lomo trailer.

Reactions to the Lomo Lomo trailer

Many fans took to the comment section to express their excitement about the release date for the official music video for KiDi and Black Sherif's hit song, Lomo Lomo.

Others also shared their views on the video snippet and behind-the-scenes pictures, which KiDi shared on his Instagram page.

Below are the reactions of fans to the upcoming Lomo Lomo music video:

anike___zz said:

"I can’t wait to see this😩😩❤️"

doreen_avio said:

"We can't wait 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

tygrisghm said:

"This is premium 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌"

suggar_musiq said:

"Omg 😱!!! So Marvelous 👏👏🔥🔥❤️❤️"

suggar_musiq said:

"Bad 🔥🔥!!!! Can’t wait for the full video"

officialanit_ said:

"Who does it better than KiDi i guess no one 🔥🔥🔥"

fragrancebyakosarp said:

"You ankasa I don’t know… ur visuals, costumes everything is always on point .. Lord Kidi for so many reasons 👏🙌❤️"

rony.goms said:

"That's hugely impressive, hardly seen in gh videos😍😍Can't wait 🙌🙌"

