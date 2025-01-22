Shatta Wale, in a social media post, praised Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei over a prophecy about his music career in 2021

The dancehall star expressed interest in having a physical meeting with the prophet, who he called 'a serious man of God'

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei previously predicted that Shatta Wale would feature on Beyonce's Lion King: The Gift album

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has praised Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei over a prophecy about his music career in 2021.

In an old interview with PenDream TV, the senior pastor of the Salvation Outreach Miracle Ministry predicted that Shatta Wale's music career would take a higher trajectory and make him a prominent figure in Jamaica.

The prophet had previously prophesied on social media around March 27, 2018, that the dancehall musician would land a high-profile international collaboration with 32-time American Grammys winner Beyonce Knowles.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy came true as Shatta Wale earned a feature on Beyonce's Already song from the 2019 award-winning album Lion King: The Gift.

The SM boss was the only Ghanaian who made a cameo on the project, which had other music stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar all collaborating on multiple soundtracks with Beyonce for the remake of the 1994 film, Lion King.

Shatta Wale hails Prophet Telvin over prophecy

Shatta Wale took to his official Facebook page to share the footage of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's 2019 interview.

The dancehall musician expressed his interest in having a physical meeting with the prophet, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vinlet Solutions, ElTelsow and Telmas Sports Agency.

Shatta Wale, whose 2022 hit track On God recently made it to Billboard's Top Afrobeats Songs chart, described Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei as a 'serious man of God'.

"This man is a serious man of God herrrhhh !!!! I fear sef 🇯🇲🇬🇭❤️🌎🙏🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀."

The dancehall musician's praise for the prophet came weeks after he travelled to Jamaica to perform at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert on December 31, 2024.

Shatta Wale's praise of prophet stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Desmond Danso commented:

"This prophet has prophecied so many things about you, and all came to pass, including the ambassadorial deals you signed years back."

Payin Oko Cosmos said:

"Don't attack them when they give doom prophecy."

Kobby Bryte commented:

"He talked about the flag, and the Ghana flag was seen waved massively on stage."

Kwachie Kwaku Adie Sarpong said:

"This is what we want to hear from men of God, not doom prophecies."

Klido David commented:

"Hypocrite. Because today it is going in your favour, he is a true man of God."

Shatta Wale bags multiple international award nominations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale bagged multiple nominations at the 2025 International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The dancehall musician scored nominations for the Best Music Video, the Best CrossOver Song and the Best African Dancehall Entertainer awards.

Shatta Wale's IRAWMA nominations gained massive traction on social media, with Ghanaians expressing mixed reactions at his nominations.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

