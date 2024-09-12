Media personality Giovani Caleb was in disbelief when he saw a strange drawing of himself by a talented Ghanaian artist, Ademola Kojo

In the video, the Date Rush host asked Ademola Kojo whether the drawing resembled him, and this got many people laughing hard

Many people laughed hard in the comments as they referred to the drawing as a caricature

Media personality Giovani Caleb was taken aback when a fan gifted him a strange drawing of himself at the Media General premises.

Ademola Kojo gifts Giovani Caleb a portrait drawing of himself. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @ademolakojo

Source: Instagram

Fan gifts Giovani a portrait drawing

The presentation was done at the car park of Media General where the talented artist helped Giovani unwrap the framed drawing.

While unwrapping the framed portrait of himself, Giovani burst out into laughter and asked the artist whether the drawing resembled him.

Others who were capturing the presentation on their smartphones could not contain their laughter when they saw the portrait drawing of the Date Rush host.

Giovani's portrait drawing.

Reactions to Giovani's portrait drawing

Many people laughed hard at Ademola Kojo's drawing of Giovani such that they wondered what inspired him to draw him like that.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on social media:

worlasigh said:

"Proper artsit 😂👏🏾…. You’ve done well paaaaa. @giovani.caleb"

6th.july said:

"He got the bombom right ... ayeeekooo.. we go lash uuu p33 this painterrr😂😂😂😂😂"

dharlington_visual_art_studio said:

"Bro it is caricature art, not bad art, please you can search more on it, am an artist with a lot of experience"

coby_39 said:

"Ghanaians are not catching up with art and do not appreciate art enough. Caricature is another form of drawing and it is very beautiful to witness especially when the artist is able to depict a good resemblance between the objects of reference and the artwork"

mira_dabre18 said:

"But this boy tooo it looks scary 😂😂😂"

mrs_elorm_gyekye said:

"If this guy hasn't left the premises pls call the police because I don't understand eeeiiiihhhhh"

Another video of Giovani's drawing.

Ghanaian artist gives sketch to Trotro mate

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian artist Enil Art sketched a portrait of a tired Trotro mate during a journey.

The mate, who did smile throughout the journey, beamed with a birth smile upon receiving the sketch. The mate then showed it to the driver and some passengers.

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who applauded the talented Ghanaian artist.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh