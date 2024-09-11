Fameye shared a photo of himself on his Instagram page to mark his 30th birthday on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The singer also announced that he has released a new song titled Very Soon as a birthday gift to his numerous fans

Many Ghanaian celebrities and netizens thronged to the comment section to wish Fameye well on his birthday

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Fameye releases a new song for his fans as he celebrates his 30th birthday. Photo source: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Fameye releases new song on his birthday

Singer Fameye took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo to mark his special milestone. In the photo, the singer was seated in a chair and rocking a suit and striped leather boots.

The singer also shared a short birthday message to celebrate himself on his special day. He expressed his gratitude to God for positively impacting his life.

He wrote:

"Big 30🎉God has been good!! Happy birthday to me 💨🐎."

Fameye also announced that he has released a new song titled Very Soon as a birthday gift from him to his numerous fans and urged them to stream it on the various music streaming platforms

Ghanaians celebrate Fameye on his 30th birthday

Many influential Ghanaian music personalities, including Akwaboah Jnr, Oseikrom Sikanii, Bisa Kdei, Andy Dosty and netizens, thronged to the comment section to celebrate Fameye on his birthday. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

oseikromsikanii_1 said:

"Birthday Blessing Peter 💎."

akwaboahmusic said:

"Trussssst!!! Blessings on you brother🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️HBD."

kobby.kyei commented:

"Beautiful song. Happy birthday, Peter. Blessing."

andydostygh commented:

"Happy birthday menua. I’m so proud of you. God bless you."

kofidollar1 said:

"To an artist whose music and sounds deeply move us, may your birthday be filled with vibrant moments and harmonious experiences. Happy Birthday! May the joy you’ve spread through your music return to you manifold on this special day. Wishing you a birthday that’s as inspiring and filled with joy as the art you create.🙏❤️."

bisakdei said:

"Happy birthday king."

nydelforgweh commented:

"Happy birthday big brother ❤️! Your special keep on the Good work more is on your way God loves you."

McBrown and Fameye support Kobby Kyei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Fameye partnered with blogger Kobby Kyei to donate a classroom block to the Saaman Basic School in the Central Region.

The actress commended Kobby Kyei for the kind gesture towards the school and urged him to continue impacting the lives of less privileged individuals in Ghana.

