Stonebwoy has returned to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration for his new academic journey

This comes after his recent high-flying graduation celebrating his undergraduate milestone

A video of him in class, which has surfaced on social media, has got many fans talking

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's pursuit of his Master's degree at GIMPA is in full swing.

The musician, who recently obtained an undergraduate degree from the institution, returned to school a few weeks after his graduation.

Stonebwoy delivers his first presentation GIMPA as a Master's student. Photo source: Facebook/Stonebwoy, TikTok/GilbertAttipoe

Reports indicate that the Jejereje hitmaker enroled in GIMPA to attain a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was spotted in front of his class leading a presentation on China's strides in international politics and economics.

Stonebwoy's presentation reportedly came after an eventful weekend full of performances at several events, including this year's Tidal Rave festival.

Despite Stonebwoy's schedule as a global performer, he appears to be a regular attendee of GIMPA's evening lectures.

Stonebwoy impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's latest stint in class.

Spenzy Ishmael Hope😎 said:

"Definitely, but you same person will one day be somewhere and make an absurd statement."

SWANKY DE-HERO@99 wrote:

"This man is a blessing to Ghana but most people don't know oo"

KBlinkzGh remarked:

"They'll come and tell us he didn't go to any school,now we all dey see the evidence pains bhim bhim🙏"

@JJCubes noted:

"His skill set of performance is not even conflicting with the formal presentation his doing. Man ga some serious steeze and composure"

@blessmanbuzz observed:

"Presentation you give point explain to the audience without reading it to them ..He’s reading and you said he’s presenting..Anyways Stonebwoy is an ambitious man"

@eddy_mens21 added:

"Dr Boafo our sociology lecturer will tell you that you are not presenting, you are reading to us. Count the number of people in the class and go and print what you are reading and share it with them. Herr"

Stonwbwoy to venture into politics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had opened up about his ambition to become a politician.

During an interaction with TV presenter Cookie Tee, he shared his desire to contest in the 2028 general elections as a parliamentary candidate.

