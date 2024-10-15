Celebrated rapper Yaw Tog was spotted at the shop opening of Bella's Hairloom and Braids in Accra

A viral video of him going unnoticed got many social media users concerned about his level of fame

Many others shared words of encouragement for the thriving rapper, while others questioned why he showed up to the event

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog got many people questioning his level of fame when he went unnoticed at a shop opening in Accra.

Yaw Tog goes unnoticed at a shop opening. Image Credit: @yawtog_yt

Source: Instagram

Yaw Tog spotted in public

Yaw Tog was spotted at the opening of beauty salon, Bella's Hairloom and Braids and a video of him standing in the corner of the store got many fans worried.

In the video, ladies were seen walking past him without acknowledging him by asking for a photo or stopping by to speak to him.

The Sore hitmaker looked calm and collected as he stood in the corner of the room closer to the door.

Video of Yaw Tog at a shop opening.

Reactions to Yaw Tog's video

Many social media users in the comment section wondered why Yaw Tog went unnoticed at the event.

Others also spoke about the trajectory of his music career as they cited dancehall musician Shatta Wale as an example.

Below are the diverse opinions of Ghanaians in the comments:

teewise77 said:

"Very calm, quiet and gentle…"

yen_nkasa said:

"He's looking nice"

governor_007 said:

"If you’re not needed somewhere, don’t go 😮"

omarsterlingbwoy said:

"The boy go rise again !!!🔥…..Ghanaians go hype u and same people go bring u down ..it hurts Buh Jah knows the best ….Yaw u gonna come harder trust me 🔥🙌🙌🔥🔥"

hild.s6387 said:

"Those of you making fun of Yaw should mind your own life…are you people not even sad for him? You rise to fame and things turn out this way…young man..you see how Shatta came back again after rebranding, I believe your life and career will be better too…keep pushing"

Yaw Tog cruises in expensive Lexus

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Yaw Tog, was spotted driving a Lexus in town while playing his latest release, 2Whisky, which features rappers Medikal and Kweku Flick.

In the video, the musician rocked a cap and a plane white shirt, and had a serious look on his face as he cruised in the car. Many people shared positive reviews of the song int he comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh