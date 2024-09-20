Global site navigation

AraTheJay Eulogises King Promise, Recounts Their First Encounter: "He Never Took Anything From Me"
Music

AraTheJay Eulogises King Promise, Recounts Their First Encounter: "He Never Took Anything From Me"

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • AraTheJay, in an interview, shared the story of how he made his breakthrough in the Ghanaian music industry
  • The fast-rising musician praised King Promise and recounted how his encounter with him impacted his music career
  • Many impressed fans thronged to social media to praise AraTheJay and King Promise

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Emerging Ghanaian musician AraTheJay has praised King Promise for impacting his music career.

AraTheJay, King Promise, AraTheJay and King Promise, AraTheJay's Sankofa remix song, King Promise's songs, Ghanaian musicians
AraTheJay eulogises King Promise and recounts their first encounter. Photo source: @arathejay @iamkingpromise
Source: Instagram

AraTheJay speaks about King Promise

In a recent interview on 3Music's Culture Daily show, singer AraTheJay shared how he made his breakthrough in the Ghanaian music industry.

The musician shared that he was surprised when his first hit song, Sankofa, recorded huge numbers on Apple Music and garnered King Promise's and many Ghanaians' attention on social media.

Read also

King Paluta cooks on SA trip, brags about being a great cook in video, excites peeps

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

"It is always in my mind because I saw the number on my phone. I was in class at Ghana Communication Technology University when I saw that my song, Sankofa had gotten 250k streams on Apple Music. I later saw King Promise and others vibing to the song. I could not even eat that day."

AraTheJay said that King Promise recorded a video of himself jamming to the song and later called him to give a positive review and express his interest in collaborating on the remix version.

"I was not expecting anything after releasing the song. It was all about its message until I saw the numbers and King Promise's video. King Promise recorded a video of himself singing the song and called to tell me he liked the song and that I should come around. He came to record his verse in the studio with Guiltybeatz, Killbeatz and Prince Dovlo. It was all God's blessings."

Read also

AraTheJay details how his collaboration with Black Sherif happened, eulogises him

He noted that King Promise never took any money from him for the collaboration, and wholeheartedly shot the video and promoted the song on social media.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail AraTheJay and King Promise

AraTheJay's remarks triggered positive reactions from fans, who praised the two artistes on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

papajayfitness commented:

"At the point all seem but gone, GOD WILL WAITING ON YOU TO CALL ON HIM..He is always there for us🙌."

sonofachee commented:

"He is not winning hearts because of his music alone but his humility … personality goes a long way Chale 👏❤️."

rahamatushantelhayford commented:

"God bless you @arathejay ❤️."

tuncci_lamar commented:

"Aaaaaarrrrraaaaatheejay ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

kofidyer19 commented:

"Big ups to King Promise for jumping on that song with AraTheJay. Their chemistry is unmatched."

AraTheJay eulogises Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay detailed how his Jesus Christ 2 collaboration with Black Sherif happened in an interview.

Read also

"You reap what you sow": Vanessa Nicole's father advises Funny Face in video

The musician also expressed his gratitude to the Kilos Milos hitmaker for helping him and his team promote the song on social media and shoot the visual.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: