AraTheJay, in an interview, shared the story of how he made his breakthrough in the Ghanaian music industry

The fast-rising musician praised King Promise and recounted how his encounter with him impacted his music career

Many impressed fans thronged to social media to praise AraTheJay and King Promise

Emerging Ghanaian musician AraTheJay has praised King Promise for impacting his music career.

AraTheJay speaks about King Promise

In a recent interview on 3Music's Culture Daily show, singer AraTheJay shared how he made his breakthrough in the Ghanaian music industry.

The musician shared that he was surprised when his first hit song, Sankofa, recorded huge numbers on Apple Music and garnered King Promise's and many Ghanaians' attention on social media.

He said:

"It is always in my mind because I saw the number on my phone. I was in class at Ghana Communication Technology University when I saw that my song, Sankofa had gotten 250k streams on Apple Music. I later saw King Promise and others vibing to the song. I could not even eat that day."

AraTheJay said that King Promise recorded a video of himself jamming to the song and later called him to give a positive review and express his interest in collaborating on the remix version.

"I was not expecting anything after releasing the song. It was all about its message until I saw the numbers and King Promise's video. King Promise recorded a video of himself singing the song and called to tell me he liked the song and that I should come around. He came to record his verse in the studio with Guiltybeatz, Killbeatz and Prince Dovlo. It was all God's blessings."

He noted that King Promise never took any money from him for the collaboration, and wholeheartedly shot the video and promoted the song on social media.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail AraTheJay and King Promise

AraTheJay's remarks triggered positive reactions from fans, who praised the two artistes on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

papajayfitness commented:

"At the point all seem but gone, GOD WILL WAITING ON YOU TO CALL ON HIM..He is always there for us🙌."

sonofachee commented:

"He is not winning hearts because of his music alone but his humility … personality goes a long way Chale 👏❤️."

rahamatushantelhayford commented:

"God bless you @arathejay ❤️."

tuncci_lamar commented:

"Aaaaaarrrrraaaaatheejay ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

kofidyer19 commented:

"Big ups to King Promise for jumping on that song with AraTheJay. Their chemistry is unmatched."

AraTheJay eulogises Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay detailed how his Jesus Christ 2 collaboration with Black Sherif happened in an interview.

The musician also expressed his gratitude to the Kilos Milos hitmaker for helping him and his team promote the song on social media and shoot the visual.

