Multiple award-winning musician Kuami Eugene opened up about how taking showers helped him create hit songs

He spoke about his morning routine, which included making music and listening to his songs through built-in speakers

The Clear Road crooner said he also listened to songs from other Ghanaian musicians and also loves other genres

Celebrated Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has opened up about his fascinating bathroom ritual and how he creates hit songs while in the shower.

Kuami Eugene speaks about his morning routine and how he comes up with songs in the shower. Image credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene shares bathroom rituals

In an interview with Accra-based radio station Hitz 103.9 FM, Kuami Eugene noted that his day starts at 5:30 a.m. because that is when he is always awake.

Narrating his routine, Rockstar, as his fans affectionately call him, said that the first thing he does when he wakes up is to get into the bathroom because that is where his creativity is often ignited.

"Speakers have been installed in my bathroom for me to listen to my music on repeat while I take a shower. it helps me refine my work and finalise projects," the Cryptocurrency hitmaker said.

The host of the show, Andy Dosty, was intrigued by the Monica hitmaker's creative ritual and was awed that the singer had speakers installed in his bathroom. He added that it was the first time he had heard something of that sort.

Below is Kuami Eugene's interview on HitzFM:

Kuami Eugene smiled and noted that his colleague musicians also act in disbelief when they discover his passion for his craft.

In the same interview with Andy Dosty, he asked whether the Angela hitmaker listened to songs from other Ghanaian musicians.

He responded in the affirmative and noted that he enjoyed all genres of music, adding that they greatly influenced his craft.

"Listening to others helps me evolve as an artist,” Kuami Eugene said.

Elaborating on his bathroom sessions, the Lynx Entertainment signee said there were times he would run out of the shower without clothes and go to his home studio to record a spontaneous idea.

Kuami Eugene speaks on alleged NPP affiliation

YEN.com.gh also reported that singer Kuami Eugene addressed the backlash he received after featuring on rapper Sarkodie's song Happy Day.

In the same interview with Andy Dosty on HitzFM, the singer said people continued to criticise him online due to how the song had been perceived.

Kuami Eugene's remarks on the controversial collaboration also garnered some negative reactions from staunch Sarkodie fans on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh