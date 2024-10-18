Stonebwoy decided to put aside his differences with Shatta Wale and wish him on his 40th birthday

His well-wishes garnered significant traction on social media as fans hailed him for the kind gesture

However, Shatta Wale's response to Stonebwoy might have refuelled their feuding on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale turned 40 on October 17, 2024, attracting well wishes from colleagues, including Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have a long-standing rivalry spanning close to two decades and that could be set to continue.

Shatta Wale brushes off Stonebwoy's 40th birthday message. Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale, Facebook/Stonebwoy

Despite their differences, the Jejereje hitmaker took to social media to patronise his colleague, calling him a brother.

Stonebwoy's well wishes seemingly did not sit well and the 40-year-old had a snide reaction to his rival's words.

On X, Shatta Wale, who had a swell day on his birthday with Medikal, Sammy Flex, and other colleagues, replied:

"Which differences ,Stop fooling and grow up …The fans don’t need this enmity ..be safe 👍"

Fans react to Shatta Wale's rebuttal

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's stern response to Stonebwoy's message.

@KendrichShatta said:

"Realest Ever👑❤☝🏾💜. We are not competing with anyone, we just want food period."

@turfemma wrote:

"I expected something smaller than this 😂😂. Naye Bandanna with Vayolens."

@Maddix_001 noted:

"I swear your heart is not at peace , you hate to see your mates win..you want to rule forever but forget..1Gad has taken over and there’s nothing you can do ..you’ve done your worse but we are still winning ..middle finger to you Mr hater !"

@nanamykel remarked:

"The funny thing’s that @stonebwoy will still wish him again next year. Idk why he keeps expecting him to change 😂😂"

@SoberBlanco noted:

"You're The Realest. Thanks For Putting Everyone In Their Places!!!"

Serwaa Amihere congratulates Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere had joined the long list of Ghanaian celebrities who wished Shatta Wale on his 40th birthday.

In a post on her X account, the TV personality wished the dancehall musician a happy birthday and thanked him for being a great friend in her life.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

