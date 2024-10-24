Shatta Wale, in a post, acknowledged top Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake and Davido for filling the O2 arena in the UK

The dancehall musician subtly jabbed his rivals Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, stating that they have all been unable to achieve a similar feat

Many social media users thronged to the comments section of the post to criticise him for his remarks about his fellow Ghanaian stars

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has taken subtle jabs at his rivals Stonebwoy and Sarkodie on social media.

The Shatta Movement leader took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to engage in some tense exchanges with some social media users.

Shatta Wale mocked Ghanaians for focusing their energy on Nigerian TikTok influencers Jarvis and Peller's recent remarks about the country.

The Killa Ji Mi coroner recently invited Jarvis for a ride in his recently purchased Lamborghini Urus after she claimed that she had not seen a Mercedes-Benz upon her arrival in Ghana.

Shatta Wale jabs Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

An X user, unhappy with Shatta Wale's remarks, called him out for constantly bragging about his wealth while his colleagues continued to make significant strides on the international music stage.

In response to the X user's comments, the SM Boss downplayed the exploits of his colleagues, including Stonebwoy and Sarkodie internationally.

He said that despite all the talks, he and his colleagues have been unsuccessful in filling out the O2 arena in the UK, unlike their Nigerian counterparts, such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, and Davido.

Shatta Wale also tagged some of his colleagues as 'travel and tour' artistes.

"Internationally it is Wizkid,Burna ,Rema,Asake and Davido ooo. We all no fill O2 ooo 😂😂😂😂😂including your travel and your artiste 😂😂."

When questioned by another user about his remarks, the self-proclaimed dancehall king said he was speaking about the two artistes whose names start with the alphabet 'S', taken as a reference to Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

Check out Shatta Wale's social media posts below:

Shatta Wale's posts stir reactions

Shatta Wale's social media posts garnered negative reactions from social media users, who criticised him for shading his rivals Stonebwoy and Sarkodie. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@TawficQ commented:

"People wey never mention your name in years, you're here talking about them. Chale have class oo, you dey make the work hard give us too much!"

Nhelycake commented:

"This is the final stage called acceptance 😂😂 you finally accepted you can’t be an international artiste."

@kyskarta96 commented:

"U be “wanna be” too much… u dey try soo hard to fit in🤦🏾‍♂️ My guy, u lost your way.. U dey put laughing emojies but deep down u are pained… Yawa Guy."

@YawJnr4

"Travel and tour artistes’ but as MDK invite you to ein O2 event, see how you rush go gidigidi 😂. You wish say ugo fit organize your own show."

@VrrVRR20 commented:

"This guy be total disgrace."

Shatta Wale shares a motivational message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale preached a positive message to Medikal and others in the rain during his 40th birthday celebration.

At the event held at the Shaxi office, the Ghanaian dancehall musician urged them to promote unity and peace to ensure they all rose up together.

