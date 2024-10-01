Musician Akwaboah was left in awe when he saw the small portion of food on his plate when he ordered an expensive meal at the Country Club restaurant

The musician was at the birthday party of actress Loretta Adjei, and in the video, he noted that he did not eat before attending the celebrations

The video got many people laughing hard as they wondered why he did not order any local food from the menu

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah Jnr was left in awe when he ordered salmon from a plush restaurant that was worth GH¢400.

Akwaboah enjoys GH¢400 salmon at Country Club. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Akwaboah eats GH¢400 salmon

Akwaboah Jr attended the birthday party and dinner of actress Loretta Adjei at the Country Club in Accra on Monday, September 30, 2024.

At their reserved table, famous Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, was left in awe when he saw the meal the musician had ordered at the birthday party.

Nkonkonsa asked what he had on his plate, and he responded that it was salmon. However, he did not know this was how it would look.

Akwaboah Jnr said that he had not eaten before coming for the birthday celebrations and was taken aback when he saw the meal he had ordered.

After analysing the plate's garnishes, he cracked a joke and asked whether the side garnish that looked like a crown had any meaning. The musician, who recently got married, said that he had no option but to enjoy the meal.

Akwaboah eats salmon at a restaurant.

Reactions to Akwaboah eating salmon

The video got many Ghanaians laughing hard, and they took to the comment section to discuss why Akwaboah Jnr did not order local food like banku or fufu.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users:

elizabethamoaa said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I don't blame him, I will rather choose banku with grilled tilapia"

akosua_darklips said:

"Haha 😂. I had to play it over 4 times before hearing what he said at the last part . Akwaboah is so funny. 😂😂😂😍"

trg_wealth said:

"That red thing on his wrist erh👏👏 if you know you know"

mays_giant said:

"You were lucky they didn't give Lipton tea and two slices of toasted bread😂😂😂😂"

adiabumawuse5 said:

"They way this guy looking is not good at all. A celebrity who just got married some few months ago should be looking classy and good better than this"

hospitalityawardsafrica said:

"@akwaboahmusic ooh no don't do this 😂😂, salmon is very expensive infact it is imported and dollar is high 😂"

africanprint_cloths said:

"@akwaboahmusic my philosophy everyday 😂😂😂😂 I use these restaurants' money to cook fufu 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

