Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, attended and performed at the jubilee celebration of Togolese former professional footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor

The dancehall musicians shared his reaction to his thrilling performance and how the former footballer joined him on stage

The video excited many fans on social media, while others talked about their chemistry and unforgettable perofmrnace

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Togolese former professional footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor entertained the crowd at the latter's recently held Jubilee celebration in Togo.

Stonebwoy's performance at Adebayor's jubilee

Stonebwoy took to his X account to share a snippet of his performance at the concert, where he entertained the crowd with his all-time hit songs.

The dancehall musician also introduced the large crowd to songs on his recently released album, Up & Runnin6.

In the caption of the post on X, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement about mixing his music genre, amapiano, with other trending genres such as amapiano to create afro dancehall.

"Damnnn Mixing dancehall with amapiano = afrodancehall. EMPEROR TORCHER DO IT 🚨"

Stonebwoy noted in the concluding part of the caption that Lome in Togo was home, as the video showed how he and Adebayor had a great time on stage.

"LOME 🇹🇬 is HOME 🏠 @E_Adebayor Jubilee #UPXRUNNIN6 💿"

Stonebwoy at Adebayor's jubilee.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's performance

Many people in the comment section talked about the incredible bond between Stonebwoy and Adebayor on stage.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users:

@efo_phil said:

"Adebayor is a whole mood 😂"

@tncmhonyx_ said:

"Mek u no spoil Sedem ein DJ setup o 😂"

@nsogbu83320 said:

"Adebayor’s energy is unmatched aswear he run up and down almost the whole night 😂 😂"

@EKMintah913 said:

"Psalm 23 ….!! Tune is too good. I can’t stop listening to it"

@delali9_samuel said:

"Psalm 23 before we toucha road ❤️ Up&Running🫶🔥"

Shatta Wale subtly jabs Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale, in a post, applauded top Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake and Davido for filling the O2 arena in the UK.

The dancehall musician subtly jabbed his rivals Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, stating that they have all been unable to achieve a similar feat.

Many social media users thronged to the comments section of the post to criticise him for his remarks about his fellow Ghanaian stars.

