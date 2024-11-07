Achipalago, in a conversation on the Girls Aloud podcast, blasted Kuami Eugene for disrespecting him

The social media influencer said that the Lynx Entertainment signee declined to speak to him on a phone call

Achipalago claimed that Kuami Eugene does not patronise authentic clothes even though he was very wealthy

Controversial Ghanaian social media influencer and musician Achipalago has slammed his colleague Kuami Eugene for disrespecting him.

Achipalago blasts Kuami Eugene

In a conversation with some influencers on the Girls Aloud podcast, influencer Achipalago shared that he had never met Kuami Eugene physically, but he had wronged him some years ago.

The social media influencer explained that he had released a song titled Killy Dem, which featured Nbee. He contacted a female media personality to promote it, who informed him that she was hanging out with Kuami Eugene then.

He said:

"I have never met Kuami Eugene, but he is very disrespectful. Last time, I wanted a lady who worked at YFM in Kumasi to promote my song. When I released Killy Dem, she was the one who did the promo for me, and she told me Kuami Eugene was around."

Achipalago noted that he wanted to speak with Kuami Eugene but declined to take the phone call to talk to him. He expressed disappointment with Lynx Entertainment signee and his attitude towards him.

The influencer claimed that Kuami Eugene does not patronise quality and authentic clothes despite being famous and wealthy.

He added that the Dollar On You hitmaker blocked him on X (formerly Twitter) after he went on the platform to complain about his disrespectful behaviour.

Below is the video of Achipalago blasting Kuami Eugene:

Reactions to Achipalago's remarks about Kuami Eugene

Achipalago's remarks about Kuami Eugene triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Gunplay believer's commented:

"I said this a long time ago. Kwame Eugene is a jon boi."

Dian said:

"Kuami, you are my man but Charlie, what you did was wrong."

The man commented:

"Some time ago, we saw him, and my boys tried to go near him. I told them to stop because he would not mind them."

Owusu James said:

"Masa, he is a rock star ⭐."

Nana Gyasi commented:

"It is true talk, bro."

Kuami Eugene on backlash from Sarkodie collab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene discussed the backlash he received from some Ghanaians over his Happy Day collaboration with Sarkodie.

The singer denied affiliation with the NPP and said he was disappointed with the backlash and having to explain himself to critics every time.

