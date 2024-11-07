Global site navigation

Achipalago Blasts Kuami Eugene For Disrespecting Him: "He Is A Very Disrespectful Boy"
Music

Achipalago Blasts Kuami Eugene For Disrespecting Him: "He Is A Very Disrespectful Boy"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Achipalago, in a conversation on the Girls Aloud podcast, blasted Kuami Eugene for disrespecting him
  • The social media influencer said that the Lynx Entertainment signee declined to speak to him on a phone call
  • Achipalago claimed that Kuami Eugene does not patronise authentic clothes even though he was very wealthy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian social media influencer and musician Achipalago has slammed his colleague Kuami Eugene for disrespecting him.

Achipalago, Kuami Eugene, Achipalago and Kuami Eugene, Achipalago blasts Kuami Eugene, Ghanaian musicians, Social media influencer
Social media influencer Achipalago blasts Kuami Eugene for disrespecting him. Photo source: @archipalago and @kuamieugene
Source: Instagram

Achipalago blasts Kuami Eugene

In a conversation with some influencers on the Girls Aloud podcast, influencer Achipalago shared that he had never met Kuami Eugene physically, but he had wronged him some years ago.

The social media influencer explained that he had released a song titled Killy Dem, which featured Nbee. He contacted a female media personality to promote it, who informed him that she was hanging out with Kuami Eugene then.

Read also

Oheneba Jude, Ghanaian TikTok star opens up about his passion: "I want to be a chef"

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

He said:

"I have never met Kuami Eugene, but he is very disrespectful. Last time, I wanted a lady who worked at YFM in Kumasi to promote my song. When I released Killy Dem, she was the one who did the promo for me, and she told me Kuami Eugene was around."

Achipalago noted that he wanted to speak with Kuami Eugene but declined to take the phone call to talk to him. He expressed disappointment with Lynx Entertainment signee and his attitude towards him.

The influencer claimed that Kuami Eugene does not patronise quality and authentic clothes despite being famous and wealthy.

He added that the Dollar On You hitmaker blocked him on X (formerly Twitter) after he went on the platform to complain about his disrespectful behaviour.

Read also

Emelia Brobbey finally addresses claims by Frank Naro that he had an affair with her

Below is the video of Achipalago blasting Kuami Eugene:

Reactions to Achipalago's remarks about Kuami Eugene

Achipalago's remarks about Kuami Eugene triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Gunplay believer's commented:

"I said this a long time ago. Kwame Eugene is a jon boi."

Dian said:

"Kuami, you are my man but Charlie, what you did was wrong."

The man commented:

"Some time ago, we saw him, and my boys tried to go near him. I told them to stop because he would not mind them."

Owusu James said:

"Masa, he is a rock star ⭐."

Nana Gyasi commented:

"It is true talk, bro."

Kuami Eugene on backlash from Sarkodie collab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene discussed the backlash he received from some Ghanaians over his Happy Day collaboration with Sarkodie.

Read also

Kwaku Manu speaks on Osei Kwame Despite's Cybertruck, shares the estimated price of the car

The singer denied affiliation with the NPP and said he was disappointed with the backlash and having to explain himself to critics every time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: