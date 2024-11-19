Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, joined King Promise on the Onua Showtime stage to perform his hit songs

The actress jumped in excitement and marvelled after seeing King Promise's big shoe during the performance

Nana Ama McBrown and King Promise's interaction triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was in awe after she spotted King Promise's shoe during their recent music performance.

Nana Ama McBrown excited after seeing King Promise's big shoe during their music performance. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown and @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise, who sported a Cowboy hat, red sports jacket, white T-shirt, Khaki trousers and a pair of long black boots, was invited as a special guest on the recent episode of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show on Onua TV.

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee serenaded the crowd with a catalogue of his hit songs.

Nana Ama McBrown and other guests, including blogger Kobby Kyei and former singer and Big Brother Africa participant Mimi, were moved to get up and join King Promise on stage as he performed his hit song "Favourite Story."

The song, which featured singer Olivetheboy and rapper Sarkodie, was part of his third studio album, True To Self. The celebrated actress later grabbed a microphone to sing Olivetheboy's verse word by word.

McBrown excited over King Promise's big shoe

During their performance of King Promise's Paris song, Nana Ama McBrown jumped in excitement as she marvelled at the singer's big boots.

The Onua Showtime host bent down to touch the shoe, which left King Promise bursting into laughter after he was caught off-guard by her actions.

Nana Ama McBrown later got up to continue the music performance with the singer. At the same time, they showcased the song's official dance moves, which were made famous on social media by dancer Dancegod Lloyd and the Terminator coroner.

Watch the videos below:

McBrown and King Promise stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Amo Joy commented:

"Eiiiiiiiiiiii eiiiiiiiiiiii Nana 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Suraiyatu mutalib said:

"Ahh, is King Promise a farmer anaa?😂."

@shuggah_kojo commented:

"King Promise boot is what we call BOOT 🥾 FOR BOOT 🥾 akoayi paa dier 😂😂😅."

Baaba jarmah commented:

"McBrown is very talented."

MORIAN said:

"King Promise looks like harvest time ase he’s going to harvest rice on the field."

Nana Ama McBrown speaks about Maxin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown shared the advice she would give her daughter, Maxin, if she got pregnant as a teenager.

The celebrated actress said she would allow her daughter to keep her pregnancy and deliver her baby.

Nana Ama McBrown noted that she would inform the parents of her daughter's prospective partner and advise them against scaring their child.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh