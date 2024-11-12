Reggae dancehall musician Ras Kuuku says that his song, Y3 Tali Mu, which featured dancehall musician Shatta Wale was the biggest dancehall musician in Ghana

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he noted that the song was famous on the streets and was being played everywhere

Ras Kuuku's statements got many people talking on social media, as they shared diverse opinions

Reggae dancehall musician Ras Kuuku has crowned his Y3 Tali Mu song with dancehall musician Shatta Wale as the biggest dancehall song in Ghana.

Ras Kuuku brags about his song

In an exclusive interview with DJ and host of HitzFM's Daybreak Hitz Andy Dosty, Ras Kuuku noted that he had recorded two songs with Shatta Wale.

The opinionated musician noted that the song, released in 2023, was, without a doubt, the country's biggest song.

This came after a fan asked when he would be recording another song with the self-acclaimed dancehall king.

"We have two songs from my side. Y3 Tali Mu. The biggest dancehall song in Ghana. On the street, everywhere, Y3 Tali Mu."

Ras Kuuku further stated that the song made the reggae dancehall music genre prominent in the country, and was a trending song on the street.

"And then when it comes to Ghana, that song. It forms part of the reason reggae dancehall stood firm. You can ask the youth."

Ras Kuuku speaks about Shatta Wale's feature.

Reactions to Ras Kuuku's statement

Below are the opinions of social media users regarding Ras Kuuku's statement:

@BMGsilencer said:

"Yes and that was Shatta Wale's biggest verse on a song till now."

@chairman_pablo said:

"No doubt about that, that song hit different always aswear🔥🔥🔥"

@M3NSA___ said:

"And I’ve never heard the song been played anywhere before?"

@TachieListowel said:

"Jiggle and whine is biggest dancehall song rightnow oga"

@SMSpaceTalkShow said:

"I agree to an extent. That song was part of the foundation of dancehall rising in Ghana."

Shatta Wale previews new song

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, was in a lovey-dovey mood with his baby mama Maali in their home.

He sang to Maali as he previewed his upcoming song, Wash, for his fans. The video of Shatta Wale and Maali garnered many reactions from netizens.

