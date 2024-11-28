Shatta Wale, in a video, pledged to sponsor an SHS graduate's education after she gifted him a pencil drawing of himself

The dancehall musician, touched by her story, also pledged to visit her home and gift her mother money to start a business

Shatta Wale's kind gesture towards the SHS graduate triggered reactions from fans, who praised him in the comments

Award-winning Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged to support a senior high school graduate's education after she gifted him a pencil drawing of himself in Kumasi.

Shatta Wale pledges to sponsor SHS graduate

Shatta Wale recently visited media personality Hammer Nti and spoke to him about his upcoming appearances on some events on his radio show.

In a video shared by Hammer Nti on his TikTok page, a young lady surprised the self-proclaimed dancehall king with a beautiful and creative art drawing of him after his interview.

Shatta Wale expressed his appreciation to the lady for the gift and conversed with her about her educational background.

The lady got emotional and started weeping as she shared her struggles in furthering her education or securing a job after completing Senior High School in 2023.

Shatta Wale, touched by the young lady's story, consoled her and pledged to go to her home and gift her mother GH₵ 20K to start her own business.

The dancehall musician encouraged the lady and pledged to help her realise her dreams by sponsoring her education at the tertiary level.

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Shatta Wale for his gesture

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

issahofori360 commented:

"Shatta Wale has always been a giver, and givers never ever lack. God bless you, King 👑 Shatta Wale ❤️❤️🥰🥰."

SPARTAN said:

"God bless you, one Don. You are always showing love to the street."

KOFI GUCCI commented:

"God bless you, SM King 👑 ♥️."

Wanasco said:

"This is so touchy🙏🙏🙏🙏."

PDOM commented:

"My prayer always is for God to bless us to be a blessing to others. 1DON, you are living the dream🥰."

Ganyobi Ashiebrasti said:

"I’m crying self 🥰❤️bcoz I know how it feels."

sammyartists commented:

"Shatta Wale Empire forever. Forget everybody...God bless you 🙏."

