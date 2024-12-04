Shatta Wale, in an interview, addressed comparisons between him and his colleague, Black Sherif

The dancehall artiste said the industry players pitted Black Sherif against him when he began his career

Shatta Wale added that the constant criticism from the industry pushed him to record his hit song, On God

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale addressed the comparisons between him and his colleague Black Sherif.

The SM boss and Black Sherif have been involved in a recent feud since the Shatta Wale criticised his fashion sense in a conversation on the Bants, Rants and Confessions podcast with Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah.

The dancehall musician threatened to end the Kweku The Traveller hitmaker's career after he mocked him for his choice of outfits on several occasions online.

Shatta Wale addresses Black Sherif comparisons

In an interview with media personality Hammer Nti on his Hammer Time podcast, Shatta Wale said some industry players began pitting Black Sherif against him when the latter entered the Ghana music industry.

The SM boss said that the individuals previously instigated his numerous beefs with Samini, Stonebewoy, Sarkodie, and Yaa Pono.

He said:

"I was in America when Black Sherif came out. Everybody started bashing me."

The dancehall musician said he was uninterested in beefing with his colleagues as it could result in their family members intervening on their behalf. He noted that he hated comparisons and viewed every individual as equal.

He said:

“I don’t understand why they would compare some people to me when sitting somewhere. I hate comparisons. I don’t like comparisons. I see everybody equal.”

Shatta Wale said he prayed to overcome the constant criticisms he received from many people in the Ghanaian music industry.

The dancehall artiste added that the industry pushed him to record his hit song, "On God" and address his critics.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's commWale'stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

