Stonebwoy was recently spotted with the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, at a close-circuited event

The musician shared the video on social media with his latest release, Torcher, playing in the background

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on the artiste's stint with some high-profile personalities

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was thrilled to reconnect with the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, at a recent event.

The ambassador, who began her duties in Ghana in 2022, was with several diplomatic colleagues and other Ghanaian stars when Stonebwoy called on her.

Stonebwoy seen with top diplomats from the US mission to Ghana, including US Ambassador Evelyn Palmer. Source: Facebook/Stonebwoy, BhimNews

The video surfaced on social media after John Dramani Mahama's high-flying inauguration ceremony as Ghana's sixth president.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the event was with a delegation from the US mission to Ghana invited for the inauguration.

Stonebwoy met with the ambassador, who was excited to introduce the Jejereje hitmaker to her high-profile colleagues.

Other notable guests spotted at the event include Ghanaian Afro Roots reggae luminary and four-time Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni.

Stonebwoy congratulates John Mahama

Mahama's inauguration on January 7 was home to several dignitaries and entertainers across the continent.

Stonebwoy missed the widely patronised event but didn't fail to wish the new president well as he officially commended his new term. On social media, Stonebwoy congratulated Mahama, saying,

"Ghana 🇬🇭 Our Beloved Country 🙏. Forward Ever, Backwards Never. Congratulations @JDMahama."

His post garnered significant traction on social media following his recent issues with the president's party members, the National Democratic Congress.

This comes after the organisers of a concert in celebration of the political party's victorious win in the 2024 election abruptly dropped Stonebwoy from their artiste lineup.

In a statement, the party explained that Stonebwoy's inclusion in the event had been met with significant disapproval from the party's grassroots, who believe the musician did not support Mahama's presidential bid.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's meetup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's stint with the US Ambassador and her presidential delegation.

Yankey4Real said:

"Man is busy pushing his craft and business while lazy and are gullible people are just shouting. U can't bring BHIM 👑 down 👇👇👎."

LINA✝️🖤 wrote:

"Who Jah bless no one curse💙🔥God pls frustrate my enemies like how Stonebwoy’s enemies are frustrated🙌🥹💙."

Kojo_Femi_PaGes🌏🇬🇭♍Bhim remarked:

"They should say it's Npp who is giving Stonebwoy connection."

Mini Tessy🖤🖤🖤 noted:

"That’s where his blessings dey, look for yours and start talking to🙄. Keeping quiet is driving your blessings away. Start talking and see changes in your life🙄😂😂😂."

Patoranking attends Mahama's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nigerian reggae and dancehall star Patoranking had attended Mahama's inauguration.

The Abobi hitmaker, who is now a UNDP regional goodwill ambassador for Africa, representing Youth Innovations, Enterprise, and the SDGs, recounted his experience after the event.

Patroanking established that it was his first time at such ceremonies and was impressed by Ghana's transition efforts.

