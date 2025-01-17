Jay Ghartey, in a video, was publicly spotted in Ghana for the first time after returning from abroad

The singer looked extremely happy as he interacted with his former PR and weight loss coach David Mawuli

Jay Ghartey's return to Ghana ignited a flurry of positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning American-Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kweku Gyasi Ghartey, popularly known as Jay Ghartey, courted attention after a video of him in Ghana surfaced on social media.

The musician, who moved to Ghana at the early age of nine and studied music with his grandmother Sabina Hope, a famous West African singer in Accra, gained mainstream popularity in the 2010s following the commercial success of his hit single, My Lady.

After its release, the song topped numerous charts in Ghana and enjoyed massive airplay on local and international music stations, including South African-based Channel O.

Jay Ghartey's first album, "Shining Gold," was a critically acclaimed 12-track masterpiece that earned him nominations for five Ghana Music Awards and eight 4syte Ghana Music Video awards.

He eventually went on to win the Best Video award at the 2011 Ghana Music Awards. The New York-based singer also became the first Ghanaian to feature on BET's defunct show 106 and Park with his 2012 banger, Papa.

After collaborating with top Ghanaian artistes like Samini, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Okyeame Kwame, E.L., and Stay Jay, among others, Jay Ghartey went silent later in the music industry even though he continued releasing new music until date after relocating to the US.

Despite occasionally visiting Ghana to carry out his philanthropic works, the My Lady hitmaker has kept a low profile and has rarely been spotted publicly.

Jay Ghartey returns to Ghana from abroad

A viral TikTok video shared by Ghanaian journalist, travel and food content creator and weight loss coach David Mawuli showed Jay Ghartey interacting with him following his return to Ghana.

The American-born Ghanaian musician could not hide his excitement as he exchanged pleasantries with his former PR in the garden of a house's premises as another individual recorded their reunion.

Jay Ghartey, sporting a Ghanaian basketball jersey from the Bounce-Men, khaki trousers and white sneakers, looked to have maintained his youthful looks despite his old age.

Below is the video of Jay Ghartey interacting with David Mawuli in Ghana:

Jay Ghartey's return to Ghana stirs reactions

Jay Ghartey's return to Ghana ignited a flurry of positive reactions from Ghanaians, who expressed excitement at seeing him and marvelled at his youthful looks. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Mini Me commented:

"He doesn’t grow old 😩."

pPinkunicorn said:

"I had such a huge crush on him when I was a kid, Omg. I even imagined our future and everything 🤣."

Onda's skincare at Kasoa commented:

"Wow, Jay Ghartey. I used to listen to his songs way back in JHS tho🥰."

Jnr_Bugyei said:

"Mandem hasn’t aged a day."

Amira commented:

"He is still young and fresh."

runzeez said:

"He is still looking fresh ❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑. That was when I met my first love❤️❤️. His song still rings fresh in my mind. Seems like yesterday. Even though we are no more, I appreciate every moment❤️."

Opoku Ware commented:

"Ei, Jay never changed. Forever young."

