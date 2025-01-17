Rick Ross, in a video, named Stonebwoy among his favourite African musicians after landing in South Africa

The American rapper also listed Davido, Blaqbonez, Alpha P, Psycho YP, Boj, Bayanni, South Africa's Nasty C, and DJ Melzi, among others

Rick Ross' acknowledgement of Stonebwoy in his list of favourite artistes garnered negative reactions from some Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nine-time Grammy-nominated American rapper William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross, has named Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy one of his favourite African artistes.

Rick Ross receives backlash for naming Stonebwoy in his list of favourite African artistes. Photo source: @richforever and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The CEO and founder of the Maybach Music Group (MMG) record label recently landed in South Africa on Monday, January 13, 2025. On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the rapper shot a music video for Dangerous II with South African musician Usimamane in Cape Town.

After landing in South Africa, Rick Ross regularly shared his experience visiting the country with millions of followers on social media.

Rick Ross acknowledges Stonebwoy

In an Instagram Live session, Rick Ross expressed his excitement at being in South Africa. He listed his favourite African musicians and acknowledged Stonebwoy, the only Ghanaian.

The American hip-hop music mogul also named other top African musicians, including Nigerian artistes Davido, Blaqbonez, Alpha P, Psycho YP, Boj, Bayanni and Wizard Chan, South Africa's Nasty C, DJ Melzi and others.

He said:

"Before I go any further while I am in South Africa, Cape Town, I want to salute some of my personal favourites while I am here."

Rick Ross noted that the artistes in his list were global icons and upcoming artistes who had the potential to become future legends in their various music industries.

He also encouraged African artistes and American artistes to continue building bridges between both worlds and create unity among themselves.

In recent years, Rick Ross has expressed his fondness for African musicians, including Stonebwoy, with whom he regularly interacted on social media.

The American rapper publicly heralded Stonebwoy and endorsed his 2023 star-studded 5th Dimension album.

In February 2024, Rick Ross said he was working on a new Africa-focused project and named Stonebwoy as one of several collaborators on his radar for the upcoming project.

Several months ago, Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, confirmed that the dancehall musician and Rick Ross had already recorded two songs, which were expected to be released at a future date.

Below is the video of Rick Ross acknowledging Stonebwoy:

Rick Ross acknowledgement of Stonebwoy stirs reactions

Rick Ross' acknowledgement of Stonebwoy in his list of favourite artistes garnered negative reactions from some Ghanaians, who were unimpressed. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@BraYaw78 commented:

"This guy likes using his mind for African acts 🤣🤣 especially Stonebwoy."

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Blaqbonez is from SA? Btw kudos to Stonebwoy."

@OfficialBigkay commented:

"The fanfooling list continues…😂."

@theow_ghana said:

"It’s clear he’s reading from a list, settings💯😹."

@christiansirse commented:

"Business PR as usual, but I know one person on there is going to ride it till sunset 🤣."

@eagleyez7 said:

"Bro, it's PR for artistes affiliated to the labels."

@MglgRichie commented:

"And who cares? Is this not the same dude who went live that he’s connecting StoneBwoy and Riri, if it is today collabo will drop, we don't know 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Stonebwoy unveils North American album tour dates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy unveiled the Up and Runnin6 album tour dates in North America in 2025.

The dancehall musician's upcoming tour would begin in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and end on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Stonebwoy also announced that the album tour tickets were on sale and urged fans to buy them ahead of the upcoming events in North America.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh