Rapper and singer, Edem is the newest celebrity to declare his love for Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's Excellent

Edem took to social media to showcase his suave dance moves after cosigning the Ghanaian youngster

His gesture has garnered significant traction as fans throng the comments section for the

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Edem has thrown his weight behind Kojo Black and Kelvynboy's trending collaboration, Excellent.

Edem drops fire dance moves to Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's new song. Photo source: KojoBlak, IamEdem, Kelvynboymusic

Source: Instagram

Excellent released last month has dominated radio and TV playlists. Its infectious dance moves originated by Dancegod LLoyd continue to fuel the song's online strides.

Recently, the duo performed their collaboration on Glitch Africa's expanding its reach across the continent.

Edem shared a video of him in a swanky tuxedo as he expressed his love for the trending song. He described the trending song as a funky Ghanaian jam.

Edem is part of Ghana's golden hiplife generation kickstarted by veteran producer Hammer. Under Last Two, the collective that birthed Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese, Edem cut his teeth with his unique rap flavoured with his local dialect Ewe.

After nearly two decades, the award-winning superstar now has a catalogue full of fan favourites including Koene and leverages his experience to develop young talents such as Mentor 2023 winner Byno Ayoni.

Shatta Wale drops new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had released his second single for 2025 after an impressive run last year which he climaxed in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale released the song on Thursday, January 30, 2025, a day after the musician teased fans with an announcer on social media.

His first release, ‘African Mandiba’, was a tribute to Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel. Unlike African MAndiba, the new song Jo Lese features a catchy beat and danceable rhythm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh