Hajia4Reall's baby daddy, Loveman Allison, has replied to claims she made about him in court during her romance scam case in the US

Allison denied the socialite's allegation that he introduced her to the concept of romance scams

He also accused her of being promiscuous during their time together, explaining that she had an affair with a musician in 2017

Loveman Allison, the former partner and father of Hajia4Real's child, has firmly replied to the Ghanaian socialite's claims against him.

In a statement, Allison denied his ex-partner's suggestion that he introduced her to romance scams while opening up about their relationship troubles.

Hajia4Reall accuses baby daddy of introducing her to romance scams

Hajia4Reall was recently sentenced to a one-year-and-a-day jail term in the US over her $2m romance scam saga.

Before her sentencing on June 28, the Fine Girl hitmaker, who had pleaded guilty, submitted a statement arguing pleading for a lenient sentence.

In the court document, she explained the circumstances leading to her involvement in romance scams, naming Allison, the father of her eight-year-old daughter, Naila, as the one who introduced her.

According to the Fine Girl hitmaker, she met and started dating Loveman Allison in 2015 in the US. She later discovered that Allison was engaged in fraudulent activities.

Initially, he convinced her that everything was legitimate, but it later turned out that he had lied. He then introduced her to the 'game', and she accepted to be part of it.

The Fine Girl hitmaker, who described Allison as an irresponsible father to their daughter, further pleaded that a prolonged absence could harm her daughter's well-being.

Loveman Allison accuses Hajia4Reall of promiscuity

However, Allison disclosed in his statement published on Gossip 24 TV that he has never been involved in romance scams and could not have introduced Hajia. He added that his baby mama had already been arrested in Ghana over similar charges but was not prosecuted.

Opening up on their relationship and Hajia4Reall's character, Allison indicated that the singer and socialite was a cheat who was having an affair with a musician who was his friend.

He explained that it was the affair with the musician which led to the collapse of their already troubled relationship.

I have never been involved in romance fraud or wire fraudulent schemes. Our relationship was troubled, partly due to warnings about Mona's promiscuous lifestyle. Despite this, we welcomed our beautiful daughter. However, our relationship deteriorated further when Mona's involvement with an artist, who was also a friend of mine, led us to part ways in November 2017," he stated.

Hajia4Reall's lawyer denies 'snitching' rumours

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall's attorney in the $2m romance scam case has denied rumours that she snitched to get a reduced sentence.

In a video, Hajia4Reall's lawyer indicated that her client did not meet with authorities to cut a deal at any point.

