Shatta Wale, in a social media post, expressed his admiration for media personality Sister Sandy

The dancehall musician made the post in reaction to a video of the Adom TV presenter and a colleague jamming to his new song, Jo Lese

Shatta Wale's social media post gained massive traction, with his fans also praising Sister Sandy for promoting the new song

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed admiration for media personality Sister Sandy.

The SM boss announced the release of a new song titled ‘Jo Lese’ on Thursday, January 30, 2025, which received positive reviews from critics and ignited a frenzy on social media.

Shatta Wale's 'Jo Lese' song marked his second song of 2025 after recently releasing a song titled ‘African Mandiba’, which was a tribute to Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel.

The Chief Executive Officer of the ride-hailing service Shaxi GH recently returned to Ghana following his performance at Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024.

At the event, Shatta Wale had the opportunity to meet his mentor Vybz Kartel for the first time. He also mounted the stage as the only African musician booked for the show and performed with other top Jamaican musicians Spice, Popcaan, Skilibeng, and Bounty Killer.

Shatta Wale expresses admiration for Sister Sandy

On Friday, January 31, 2025, Shatta Wale took to his official Facebook page to gush over the Adom TV presenter, Sister Sandy.

The dancehall musician made the post after a video of Sister Sandy and fellow Adom FM presenter Abena Opokua Ahwenee showcasing their dance moves as they jammed to the dancehall musician's new song, Jo Lese in the radio studios.

Shatta Wale, who recently purchased a new BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport with his earnings from Betway's Aviator, was impressed with the media personality's dance moves as he informed a fan that he had become smitten with her.

In the Facebook post, the dancehall musician wrote:

"That sister sandy deh enter my eye waaaaa😂😂😂😍😍😍 Alan Osei don’t go there pls 😂😂💪."

Below is Shatta Wale's Facebook post:

Shatta Wale's admiration for Sandy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kuami Chris music news commented:

"Wallai she belongs to us, the Shatta Movement 4lyf."

Cle Ver said:

"Charles Nii Armah Mensah, you don give someone sleepless night. By now she dey think her dream dey come true be that lol🤣🤣😂."

MC KhissBwoy commented:

"Her dressing and dance moves be correct waaa."

Alex Giggs said:

"Chairman, I can understand. She is doing the Lord's work perfectly."

Shatta Wale prepares for his Rolls Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale prepared for the shipment of his recently purchased Rolls Royce Cullinan into Ghana.

The dancehall musician flaunted his new East Legon mansion and a fleet of cars and expressed anticipation for the Rolls Royce's arrival.

Shatta Wale's post triggered excitement among his numerous fans, who shared their thoughts on social media.

