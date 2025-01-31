Joey B released his latest single, Akorfa, featuring US-based veteran Ghanaian rapper Lighter TOD

The award-winning rapper's song comes after the success of his hit single, Princess, released in November 2024

Many Ghanaian celebrities including Reggie Rockstone and netizens praised Joey B on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, popularly known as Joey B, has kickstarted his 2025 by releasing his newest single, Akorfa on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Joey B drops the official visuals for his new song 'Akorfa' featuring Lighter TOD. Photo source: @1realjob and @lightertod

The rapper recently made his comeback into the Ghanaian music industry with smash hit, Princess after taking a short hiatus to focus on his health.

Princess, a song produced by Joey B's close friend and longtime producer DJ Krept was released on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The song, which was sampled from legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba's classic 1992 song, Enye Nyame Den, received positive reviews from critics and generated buzz on social media with its playful and catchy lyrics gaining popularity among music lovers in Ghana.

Joey B's Princess song has also amassed over 450K views since its release on the rapper's official YouTube channel two months ago.

Following the success of his Princess song, Joey B has decided to drop another follow-up drill song, which features US-based Ghanaian rapper Lighter TOD, who has a close connection to the R2Bees music group.

In an Instragram post, the rapper shared a snippet of Akorfa's official video, which featured scenes of him wearing a green Adidas tracksuit top with a khakhi trouser and rapping while standing beside a Tesla Cybertruck parked in a garden along with a female companion wearing a Daft Punk Helmet.

Below is Joey B's Akorfa music video:

Joey B's Akorfa song excites fans

Joey B's announcement of his new collaboration with Lighter TOD, Akorfa triggered positive reactions and earned him praise from Ghanaian celebrities and netizens. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

reggierockstone711 commented:

"Joey is simply different 👏🔥."

4eva_lyf said:

"The way you are unique and simple with your music and videos nowadays needs to be studied ❤️."

skankeysbg commented:

"Beezy The Don."

_enyom_ said:

"A Sound Messiah!"

_starlish commented:

"He invented his own style and we will celebrate him now & forever 🔥🙌🏾."

abu_t11 said:

"Bruh this drill don go🚀🚀🚨."

odame_gram commented:

"Hottest rapper in the game 🔥🔥 Darryl."

