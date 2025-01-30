Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has recorded a dubplate for the Geneva-based Jamaican sound system Little Lion

The Afro-dancehall superstar mashed up a few of his hit songs into a compelling performance

His feature on the prestigious platform which comes ahead of his global tour has gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy has been featured on the prestigious Little Lion sound system.

The Little Lion Sound system founded in 2004 has become one of the hot spots for Reggae music in Europe.

It is the most followed Sound System in the reggae scene, boasting millions of dedicated followers across the globe.

Scores of international reggae luminaries including Sizzla, Capleton, and Queen Omega have graced their studios.

Stonebwoy's feature on the Little Lion platform dropped on January 30. The reigning dancehall artiste of the year and overall Artiste of the Year beautifully weaved his collaboration with OdumoduBlvk Ekelebe into the feature.

His seamless flow and command over the Patois language in his freestyle earned him significant praise.

The feature also appears to be one of the several strategic chess moves ahead of Stonebwoy's tour in the US, UK and Europe.

Before the frestyle for Little Lion, the Jejereje hitmaker made a grand showing at the Paris Fashion Week squeezing significant international PR ahead of the tour.

The tour kickstarts On February 20 and runs till March 20 when the Ghanaian superstar will perform in Silverspring, Montgomery.

Stonebwoy's freestyle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's new dubplate for Little Lion sound.

laparra.67 said:

Jamaican music pon dem rap beats sounds more fire than the originals🔥🔥

Stonebwoy jams on the streets of Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had announced his presence in France for the Paris Fashion Week with a video of him jamming on the street.

In the video, the dancehall musician began singing and dancing to his Betta Tin song from his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, which featured veteran Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty.

The BHIM Nation boss could not hide his excitement as he promoted the song on the streets of Paris.

