Maame Serwaa, the wife of celebrated Ghanaian actor Lil Win, flaunted her glowing and bare face without makeup in a TikTok video

In the caption of the video, Maame Serwaa attributed her glowing and fair skin to LinGlow/LGB, a brand which is the brand ambassador of

Many social media users took to the comment section to compliment her beauty and to encourage her not to wear makeup often

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, turned many heads online when she flaunted her bare face without makeup in a video.

Maame Serwaa's beautiful skin

Maame Serwaa took to her TikTok account to share a lovely video that got many people talking about how beautiful she is.

In the video, the wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win flaunted her bare face without any form of makeup products on her face.

She showed off her wedding ring while beaming with a smile and showing different angles of her beautiful fair and glowing skin.

She and Lil Win tied the knot in 2022 in a beautiful traditional ceremony. The couple did not have a white wedding.

Maame Serwaa in the comment section of the TikTok video attributed her beautiful and glowing skin to the products of LinGlow/LGB.

The cosmetic company unveiled her as their brand ambassador on March 5, 2025, in a beautiful video on TikTok.

"@LINGLOW/LGB my skin plug no filter ❤️," Maame Serwaa wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's beauty

Maame Serwaa's beautiful fair skin caught the attention of many of her TikTok followers. People complimented her beautiful skin and noted that she looked better without makeup.

Her fans encouraged her not to wear makeup often since her skin was very beautiful and did not need to be enhanced with any makeup products.

Linglow/LGB also commented on Maame Serwaa's TikTok video and also complimented her on her beautiful skin and noted that she was glowing.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to Maame Serwaa's flawless skin:

LINGLOW/LGB said:

"See skin 🥰🥰🥰 my sis is glowing ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Queen🧿emefa🪬🧿 said:

"Awww my beautiful God mother I wish see you but I don't have money😭😭😭🤦‍♀️to locate you🙏."

Benyiwaa said:

"Beautiful without makeup ❤️❤️.

Mama Saf 🌹🌹🌹 said:

"The skin is skinning 💯🥰."

Cutey 🌹 said:

"Your face is much beautiful than the filter aswear 🥰🥰🥰."

🦋MAWUSI🔐VICANCY🦋🌹 said:

"But Mrs do u know makeups wasn’t meant for u🤷🏻‍♀️u have this skin and face naturally yet u do makeups abeg stop wai cos u are beautiful ❤️."

Lil Win's wife cuts his hair

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win was seen in a heartwarming video getting a fresh haircut from his wife, Maame Serwaa, inside their luxurious home.

As she shaved off his hair completely, the couple shared a lighthearted moment, with their little daughter joining in on the fun.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with fans reacting to the adorable family bonding time.

Source: YEN.com.gh