Ghanaian TikTok sensation Felicia Osei has shared her beautiful workout video on her Instagram page

Felicia Osei flaunted her backside in tight leggings for her workout session that has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's lavish lifestyle as she spent her holiday at a plush apartment in Ghana

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has inspired many of her fans to work out regularly and stay fit in a viral video.

The content creator, who juggled between work, school and influencing gigs, sported in a two-piece gymwear for her workout session.

Felicia Osei rocks tight gymwear to workout in a trending video. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei looked classy in a sleeveless and backless sports bra and matching tight leggings that flaunted her skin.

The style influencer wore expensive sneakers to complete her look as she bent down and engaged in various vigorous exercises to lose weight.

The Onua FM personality showed off her bare face without makeup and wore a blunt-cut bob hairstyle for her gym session.

Felicia Osei was also seen rocking a form-fitting black swimsuit as she showed off her impressive swimming skills.

Felicia Osei goes to the gym

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's viral workout video on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

umkofigoodwill stated:

"What a beauty 😍😍 lady 😍😍."

ikebaby.70 stated:

"God bless your hands work @tracey_boakye."

Watch the video below:

Felicia Osei slays in a shirt dress

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei looked classy in a short shirt dress that flaunted her fine legs to work.

Felcia Osei wore a centre-parted blunt-cut hairstyle and stylish sunglasses as she posed beautifully for the cameras.

She styled her look with a brown bag and wore black leather shoes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Felicia Osei rocks a strapless red strapless dress

Felicia Osei looked breathtaking in a strapless red dress that highlighted her voluptuous figure for her 2025 Valentine's Day photoshoot.

She wore a stylish fashinator hat that matched her outfit and model in open-toe mules while some off her pedicure.

She opted for round-loop silver earrings and anklets to accessorise her classy look.

Check out the photos below:

Felicia Osei walks down the aisle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who modelled elegantly in a custom-made kente gown and white wedding gown for a bridal photoshoot.

Felicia Osei managed to make her fans believe that she was married with her exceptional modelling skills.

Felicia Osei's alleged husband looked dapper in a tailored-to-fit white tuxedo and black leather shoes for the viral wedding.

Some social media have commented on Felicia Osei's bridal makeup and hairstyle on her official Instagram page.

Source: YEN.com.gh